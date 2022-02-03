Rogersville City School 8th grader Hannah Miller reached new heights last week when she successfully spelled “aerials” to win the RCS school wide Spelling Bee.
As a result of her victory Hannah advances to represent RCS at the Regional Spelling Bee in Knoxville later this year.
A total of 10 RCS students competed in the Jan. 28 RCS Spelling Bee, which featured two winners from each grade 4th through 8th.
The competition went 10 rounds and came down to a head-to-head matchup between Hannah and 5th-grader Zander Harris.
When Zander failed to correctly spell “referral” in the 10th round, Hannah spelled referral correctly and then sealed her victory by correctly spelling aerials.
A few examples of words that knocked students out of the competition include: mystified, cocoon, expanse, and dingoes.
Among the tougher words that were spelled correctly were: appeasement, ensnarement, demeanor, intolerance, Sudoku, and wattles.