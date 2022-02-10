Prosecutors rested their cased Wednesday in Hawkins County Criminal Court the first-degree murder trial of a Morristown man accused of killing his girlfriend’s mother near Rogersville in 2014.
The allegation is that Darries Leon “Darryl” Jackson, 62 shot Bennie Bowlin on Oct. 25, 2014 as revenge because his girlfriend, Bowlin's daughter, refused to be a second wife to him.
Jackson is also accused of shooting the girlfriend that same night while she was in bed with her small child in Morristown.
Jackson, who has an extensive felony record in Tennessee and Florida, is already serving a life sentence in federal prison for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon during those Oct. 25-26, 2014 shootings. He was sentenced to life following a three day trial in U.S. District Court in Greeneville in 2017.
The Hawkins County murder trial was delayed by the federal case, and has since been delayed on numerous occasions due to Jackson firing five attorneys, ultimately opting to defend himself.
On Wednesday prosecutors rested their case after three days of testimony from witnesses including Jackson’s wife, former girlfriend, detectives, forensics specialists, and a former federal prison cellmate who claimed that Jackson admitted to shooting his girlfriend’s mother.
Jackson was initially charged in Morristown with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment and reckless endangerment for the Oct. 26, 2014 early morning shooting of his girlfriend, Kathy Ramos at her Morristown home. Those charges are still pending.
Ramos was in bed with her 2-year-old daughter in their Morristown apartment when she was shot in the leg around 1:25 a.m.
According to testimony, at the time of the shooting Ramos had been attempting to end her romantic relationship with Jackson.
Ramos testified Monday that Jackson became angry when she declined his invitation to become a second wife to him. Ramos also testified that Jackson had threatened to kill her, her mother and her child.
Morristown investigators alleged that in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2014 Jackson fired several shots into Ramos’s apartment from outside her bedroom window, wounding her.
Jackson’s wife, Jessica Jackson, testified Tuesday that initially Ramos was a family friend, but Mrs. Jackson eventually observed her husband’s relationship with Ramos evolve into a romance. At one point Ramos and her child moved in with the Jacksons for a time after Ramos’s home burned.
Mrs. Jackson further testified that when she was presented with Jackson’s request that he be allowed to have two wives, she too was opposed.
There was testimony from Mrs. Jackson, as well a video surveillance footage, indicating that she purchased ammunition at a Morristown Walmart on Oct. 23, 2014. Mrs. Jackson testified that she bought the ammo at Jackson’s request, but when they got home the bullets didn’t fit the magazine of Jackson’s handgun.
Jackson is then seen later that evening on video surveillance exchanging the ammo at Walmart for .380 bullets.
While Jackson was charged in the Morristown with shooting Ramos, for nearly a year he was also the only suspect in the Oct. 26, 2014 fatal shooting of Ramos’ mother, Bennie E. Bowlin, 62, at her Tuggle Hill Road residence near Rogersville.
He was indicted in 2015 on a charge of first-degree murder by a Hawkins County grand jury.
Mrs. Jackson testified Tuesday that prior to the shootings she and her husband were drinking. She said Mr. Jackson was drinking vodka, and that he stated he was going to kill Ramos and also kill someone she loves.
Mrs. Jackson testified that Jackson told her that after he killed Ramos their lives would return to normal and she would have “old Darryl back.”
On Oct. 25, 2014, shortly before midnight, Hawkins County deputies responded to a disturbance complaint at 803 Tuggle Hill Road.
They found Bowlin dead on her kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the face.
HCSO Detective David Lafollette testified Wednesday that the shooter shot Mrs. Bowlin in the face from point blank range. He said the bullet passed through her and was located at the end of a hallway opposite the front door.
A single shell casing was located in the kitchen near where Mrs. Bowlin fell.
Lafollette, as well as Morristown detectives, reported finding live ammunition, as well as a spent shell, in a van Jackson was driving the night of the shooting.
Morristown detectives also recovered spent shell casings outside Ramos’s bedroom window, as well as bullets inside the bedroom.
According to detectives’ testimony, that ammunition recovered from both shooting locations matched the ammunition that Jackson acquired in an exchange at Walmart on Oct. 23, 2014.
A forensic pathologist also testified that the bullets and shell casings used in both shootings came from the same gun; and that Jackson’s clothing from that night contained gunshot residue.
The gun was never recovered.
Video surveillance from a private residence showed a van that matched the one driven by Jackson speed past the vicinity of Mrs. Bowlin’s residence around the time the shooting took place.
A federal prison inmate who was Jackson’s cellmate, testified Wednesday that they befriended each other because they were both members of the Vice Lords criminal gang.
The cellmate said Jackson confided in him, admitting that he shot and killed Bowlin.
Jackson begins his defense Thursday morning and is expected to call five witnesses.
Editor’s Note: This was the most up do date info on this story as of press time Wednesday night. Check for updates on this story at www.therogersvillereview.com and “The Rogersville Review” Facebook page.