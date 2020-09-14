Annual Soul Food Dinner cancelled

“We are all in this together” will perhaps become one of the most infamous quotes of the century, with Price Public being no exception.
Normally, this would be the time of year that we would be in high gear planning for our Annual Soul Food Dinner and Membership Drive. Like most other nonprofits, in keeping with the guidelines of COVID-19 social distancing; we regret that the Soul Food Dinner, held during Heritage Days, will be cancelled this year.
Our Soul Food Dinner and Membership Drive have become our biggest fund-raisers, accounting for one-half of our budget.
But, there is always hope and it is our hope that we will be able to reopen our doors again with your help.
We are hoping that all past members will renew their membership today and continue to support us. We welcome all new members and invite you to be our partner and become a part of the legacy of the rich history and culture of Rogersville. We realize these are tough times for everyone, but, “we are all in this together”. We look forward to seeing you again in the near future for a celebration!
We thank you in advance for your support.
This is an urgent request and ask for your expedient response by sending your donation to the following address: Price Public Community Center, P.O Box 684, Rogersville, TN 37857.