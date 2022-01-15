Seems like on a daily basis I ask myself the question, “If they can communicate with men on the moon, why can’t I get a consistently good cell phone signal to make a call to someone even in the same town?”
It’s frustrating. Signals breaking up at best, dropped calls at worst. When a strong and steady signal is the basis of our communications and in some cases the basis of our jobs, all of that suffers when we face connectivity issues.
Connectivity issues can occur for numerous reasons, some of which you might have never thought would be a problem. Here are some of the most common reasons as an answer to a question: “Why is my cell phone service getting worse?,” and some tips to remedy them.
1. Your phone. All phones have different antennas. That doesn’t mean that each following model of the phone has a better one than before.
For example, you have probably seen old phones, or those of you who are dinosaurs like me, actually had phones that had an antenna sticking out of it. Those were great at catching the signal, as the antenna was physically was outside of the phone and had an advantage.
Modern phones hide their antennas within their frame, and in some cases, that can hinder the reception. You may remember back when iPhones first came out the issue they were having with the antenna being inside the phone itself.
Remedy tip — Make sure you upgrade your phone to a better model or research the phone you are about to purchase on the quality of their antenna reception. If you live in a remote area that can be a real issue, so make your choice wisely.
2. Device cover. As just mentioned, the antenna in modern phones is built in the phone for design reasons but sometimes that comes at the cost of functionality.
So what can interfere with cell phone signal? Covers, especially elaborate and rigid ones, physically become a barrier for the antenna to catch the signal.
Remedy tip — Try removing the cover of your phone completely or placing a lighter version of the cover. See if you experience somewhat improvement of the signal.
3. Operating system. Periodically, the two main giants when it comes to operating systems, Apple and Google, put out an update of their current OS with improvements. Or at least it “should” be improvements. However, sometimes that’s not the case. Some of the newer versions have more bugs.
Remedy tip — Some of the old versions of phones may not be compatible with modern technologies, which is why you need to make sure that your phone’s OS is always up to date, no matter which year your phone was produced. Also install all the necessary updates.
4. Too many apps. When you have too many apps installed, your phone runs out of breathing room, so to speak, and prioritizes your apps over other functions, one of which can be the antenna and signal allocation. It takes a lot out of your phone to constantly look for the signal if it’s weak to begin with, and you are only adding to it by installing every app you think you might need.
Remedy tip — Clean up your phone once in a while and delete all the apps that you haven’t used recently. Adopt a rule. If you haven’t used an app for the past 3 months – it has to go!
5. Low Battery. Another thing that can drastically lower your connectivity and be the reason for a bad cell phone reception in your house or any other area is the fact that your battery is running out. When the battery is running low your phone changes to a battery saving mode, which significantly reduces its capability of reception as it’s now focused on keeping the phone alive to avoid the battery to completely drain.
In this case, antenna strength is not going to be high in its priority list, and if you turn off the power saving mode it will drain the battery much quicker.
Remedy tip — In order to avoid your phone operating under extreme circumstances and to allow it to work on its full capacity keep your phone charged, or if running low and no access to electricity around keep a charged power bank at hand.
6. Rush hour. There is such a thing as a “signal rush hour.” During that time, many people are using the same network at the same time. This can drastically reduce your signal strength, as each person using their phone bites a little off the network leaving less for the others.
We have all surely experienced such problems in concerts, for example, or any other huge gatherings of people when you can’t really make a call let alone send a message.
Remedy tip — In order to avoid signal loss in a rush hour, try to move your essential communication to a different hour. Surely mornings and evenings can be very busy times, but afternoons are rather calm as most people are at work, school, or busy with their daily tasks.
7. Service provider. The signal issue could be associated with your service provider. Maybe they don’t have enough cell towers in your area, or maybe their towers are not powerful enough to serve your particular region.
Remedy tip — Well, this one is easy, right? All you have to do is change your service provider. But what if you don’t want to make that transition, you paid for a plan, or you are still paying off your phone? Or some other reason makes it cheaper.
Well, there is a great way you can improve cell reception in your house and office. Install a cell signal booster. It’s a small but very efficient device that will turn your weak signal into full strength. There are many types and lots of universal ones that support multiple providers, network types and users, giving you absolute freedom of choosing your provider.
8. Distance from the cell tower. It’s fairly obvious that your signal depends on the distance that you are from the cell tower. The further you are, the harder it is for your phone to catch the signal.
Remedy tip — Again the solution lies in mobile signal boosters, unless of course you don’t mind relocating to a better reception area.
9. Over-crowded cell tower. We have established that being far away from the tower can interfere with the signal, as well being too near it can. It could be a case where there are too many people in the area that connect to the same tower. Just as much with the “signal rush hour” point that we made before, the over-crowded cell towers have the same effect. Too many people use it, meaning that less signal is available to each one of them.
Remedy tip — You can always try to connect to a different cell tower in your area in case you have one. This is another reason for changing your provider if you are constantly experiencing this issue and are typically near the crowded tower. However, a lasting and long-term solution would be to invest in a signal booster.
10. Building material. Excessive metal, as is in the case of the building I work in daily, concrete and wiring used in the building can significantly reduce your signal strength or simply not let the signal penetrate the building altogether.
Remedy tip — In case you are building the house yourself, try to use less metal and concrete and more natural materials like wood, where possible, combined with open floor plans indoors.
However, if you have no say in the construction materials, or you are simply renting, invest in a mobile booster. Not to be repetitive, but this solution really works and works well. It is worthwhile looking into if you are tired of your weak reception.
11. Bad weather. Bad weather can significantly weaken your signal because your signal travels in waves and severe weather conditions disrupt the paths of those waves, weakening the signal in the process.
Remedy tip — There is nothing you can really do about bad weather, unfortunately. There is no place on the planet that has perfect weather.
12. Hills and valleys. Just like building materials can stop or slow the waves from cell towers, mountains and hills can also. If you are located in the valley surrounded by the mountains, you are most certainly going to experience signal troubles especially if your provider doesn’t have a lot of towers in the area.
Remedy tip – Unless you want to move or wait for your provider to construct new towers, it may be time to consider a signal booster.