In the very first column I submitted for the Business Review I spoke about what the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department does and how that is an integral part of achieving the mission of Hawkins County Schools.
Specifically, I outlined two goals we had set about a year prior and were in the process of working toward. Briefly, they are, 1) to increase the number of students who complete internships and get real-world experience in the workplace, and 2) to increase the number of nationally recognized industry credentials our students earn.
We will talk more about the first goal in a week or two, but this week, I would like to share with you how we have fared in the effort to boost the number of credentials our students earn.
Before we get into that, though, here is a brief reminder of what I am talking about when I say “nationally recognized industry credential.”
Those are certifications that are standard in their respective industry, and are valued among those employed within that industry. Here are a few examples: In our health science CTE courses several students become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs).
In our architecture and engineering programs students might earn a Certified Solid Works Associate credential, which indicates a mastery of 3d computer aided drafting software.
Automotive maintenance and light repair students might earn one or more Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) credentials. There are many, many more, but that should give you a fair idea of what we are talking about.
If you follow these CTE columns you may recall reading “CTE 2021 A Year in Review” just before the New Year. In that column I outlined several accomplishments, initiatives, and new partnerships forged during 2021.
One of those accomplishments was the fact that our students earned 269 nationally recognized industry credentials in the 2020-2021 school year. I was particularly excited about that because that number actually surpassed the goal we had set by more than 100%!
With that in mind, we sharpened our pencils and revised the industry credential goal for the 2021-2022 school year. Back then we were hopeful to increase from 269 to at least 300. We all agreed that 300 would be a respectable increase, and was achievable.
As I sat down to compile a report for the TN Department of Education this morning (5/25) I knew we had met that new goal and likely surpassed it once more. Again, though, I was surprised and excited when I saw the final tally for 2021-2022.
As a matter of fact, I checked the spreadsheet a couple of times to ensure there were not duplicate entries. I found that several students’ names were indeed listed more than once, but that is because some students earned two, three, or even four credentials! So the numbers were accurate — this school year, Hawkins County students earned 398 industry credentials! That’s an increase of about 48% over last year’s number!
I was almost rendered speechless… almost! All joking aside, I am very excited about this, and I am proud of our students and their instructors for such an accomplishment. I wanted to call this out in this week’s CTE column and brag on those who made that possible.
First and foremost I have to brag on the CTE instructors at Cherokee, Clinch, and Volunteer. I’ve said many times in these columns, and at Board of Education meetings, that our CTE staff is phenomenal. That is an understatement, but only because I am not sure how else to articulate just how dedicated these instructors are, and how fortunate the students of Hawkins County Schools are to learn from these professionals.
Our instructors work daily to prepare their students to earn these credentials — clearly they are good at what they do. I am proud to work alongside this staff, and excited to be a part of the amazing work they do each day!
I also want to brag on our students too, after all, they are the ones who earned these credentials. This year we had students from nearly every program of study we offer in CTE who earned credentials.
The credentials they earned will show their future employer they have mastered industry specific skills, that they are competent in the use of specific tools or software, or they have demonstrated a thorough understanding of workplace safety. I am proud of all of these young men and women, as I know their respective instructors are too!
While this is very exciting, and we are all very proud of the efforts, one thing that is even more exciting to me is knowing that this effort is not finished. Our instructors and students have raised the bar to be sure, but I know the CTE staff and I know they will set their sights even higher for next year.