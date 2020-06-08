Former State Rep. Hurley charged with failure to yield after crash on US11W

ROGERSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident on Thursday, June 4, 2020, resulted in a Hawkins County businessman and former State Representative being hospitalized, along with his being charged with failure to yield the right-of-way, and injuries to both drivers.
A report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the 2:54 p.m. crash happened at US 11W near Far Side Drive.
Troopers said that Bruce Hurley, 86, of Rogersville, was pulling out onto 11W from the parking lot of Roma Pizza (at 7138 Hwy. 11W) in his 2010 Mercedes Benz E350 to head north on 11W, when he collided with a southbound 2004 Honda Odyssey, driven in the right-hand lane, by Laura Dalton, 34, of Mooresburg.
Both vehicles came to a stop in the southbound lanes of the highway.
There were no passengers in either vehicle and both drivers, who were wearing their seat belts, were transported to Johnson City Medical Center. As of Monday morning, both drivers were reportedly still hospitalized, THP said, but their conditions were not known.
Hurley represented Hawkins and Hancock counties as a State Representative in the Tennessee General Assembly from 1971 until 1989.
State Trooper James Fillers was the investigating officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.