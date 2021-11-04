Investigation into 8 ethics complaints against Mount Carmel Mayor, City Officials to cost “tens of thousands”

The ethics complaints against various Mount Carmel officials are beginning to pile up.
After a nearly three hour meeting on Oct. 28, eight of the 10 complaints filed will be forwarded on to an unbiased third party to investigate. Since many of them were specifically against members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board was permitted to vote not to have them investigated. The board voted to investigate only one of the complaints against board members. This particular complaint was an allegation against Mayor Pat Stilwell involving the termination of former Animal Control Officer Sherry Sexton.
Still, City Attorney John Pevy told the board that the town is looking at “tens of thousands” of dollars that these investigations will cost.
A slew of ethics complaints
The first ethics complaint was filed by Mount Carmel citizen Brenda Parker against City Manager Mike Housewright over the removal of a streetlight. After that, the complaints just kept coming.
Local businessman Jim Griffith filed numerous ethics complaints between Oct. 14 and 25 against Pevy, City Manager Mike Housewright, Building Inspector Vince Pishner, Stilwell, Alderman Mindy Fleishour and former Mayor Jennifer Williams. Most of the complaints stem from a lawsuit Griffith filed against the town and several construction agencies in early 2020 regarding a building and retaining wall Griffith owned at 416 Main Street. The building was originally intended to be a discount grocery store and restaurant. However, a certificate of occupancy was never issued, and it sat vacant until the court ruled that it could be demolished.
An additional complaint from Griffith alleges that Fleishour posted videos of herself performing sexual acts on a pornographic website several years ago and “talked nasty things to an elderly” citizen via email recently. The complaint includes email correspondence between Fleishour and Mount Carmel Citizen Janice Dean as well as a screenshot of a profile from a pornographic website Griffith alleges belongs to Fleishour.
Fleishour spoke with the Review shortly after this complaint was filed, saying, “They are trying to blackmail me to where I resign, and they are constantly harassing me.”
Shortly after this interview, Griffith filed a subsequent complaint against Pevy and Housewright “for letting Fleishour do an interview with the Review that is slanderous to myself and other individuals.”
Additionally, Sexton filed a complaint on Oct. 24 against Housewright, Stilwell, Pishner, Chief Financial Officer Emily Wood and Police Chief Kenny Lunsford related to her May 6 termination, which she alleges was unjust.
Board votes some complaints not credible
Pevy previously told the board at their Oct. 14 workshop that the board could potentially vote on the credibility of the complaints and whether or not to have them investigated. He noted that he would provide more information at their next meeting. He then noted at the Oct. 28 meeting that, upon further study, the board could only vote on the credibility of the complaints against fellow board members. The others would have to be investigated, since they involve city officials.
An additional complaint from Dean against Fleishour alleged that it was unethical for Pevy to choose the attorney who investigated the complaints, so Pevy passed out a list of four qualified attorneys to the board on Oct. 28. Each of these was recommended by the town’s insurance agency. Each board member was asked to rank their preferences, and the attorney who was ranked as most people’s number one choice would be contacted.
However, Pevy noted that it will likely be difficult to find an attorney who is willing to take on the investigation, so he may have to contact each attorney on the list before one accepts.
Another of Griffith’s complaints includes email correspondence between Dean and Pevy regarding the allegations against Fleishour. Dean wrote to Pevy, “I think you should show the BMA and the citizens of the town a copy of the town’s ‘Code of Ethics’” in response to Pevy’s comment at the Oct. 14 meeting that the allegations against Fleishour “do not go against the town’s code of ethics.”
As a result, Pevy passed out a copy of the code of ethics to the board on Oct. 28. Photos of this document will also be attached to the online version of this article.
According to the Code of Ethics, if a member of the board is found to have violated the code, the appropriate punishment is a public censure, which involves the board as a unit noting publicly that they do not condone the guilty party’s actions. They cannot be removed from office for an ethics violation.
”I don’t think we have a choice”
“I am not going to make any determination about any of the complaints that are against me or implicate me in any way,” Pevy told the board. “For one thing, I don’t think that’s fair. Beyond that, the person lodging these complaints has covertly threatened me online with legal action. So, I’m not going to do anything that’s potentially going to open me up to legal action from a third party or could be seen as improper.”
However, Pevy noted that these investigations could “cost the town tens of thousands of dollars.”
“I don’t think we have a choice,” he added. “They (the chosen attorney) will likely have to come up here in person and interview a bunch of people.”
Alderman Darby Patrick asked whether those who filed the ethics complaints could be required to pay the cost of the investigation if the attorney deems the complaints have no merit.
“I don’t think so,” Pevy replied. “I have not seen any mechanism for that.”
“What keeps them from continuing next month with 15 more (complaints)?” Alderman John Gibson asked. “At what point, when there’s no merit to it, do we just continue to deal with it?”
Pevy noted that, in order to deter this behavior, the town would have to change their code of ethics to include a provision that the person filing the complaint would have to pay the attorney fees if the complaint is found to be meritless.
For now, Pevy noted, “I guess the deterrent will be that everybody will be madder than a hornet over all this money that got spent.”
In the end, the board voted that only one of the four allegations against members of the board had merit and should be investigated. This particular complaint involved Sexton’s termination. Aldermen Jim Gilliam, Steven McLain and Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk voted to investigate the complaint against Stilwell. Only Gilliam voted in favor of investigating every complaint against both town officials and members of the board. All complaints against city officials will be investigated.