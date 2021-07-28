In a relatively short meeting, the Hawkins County Commission approved the 2021-2022 county budget on July 26 after adding some last-minute contributions to Hawkins Co. EMS and both county rescue squads.
Going into Monday’s meeting, the budget was set to have a deficit of slightly over $2 million but, after these additional contributions, the deficit increased to $2,098,722.
Other notable factors in the budget include an increase in contributions to all county fire departments and an adjustment to the property tax rate.
What is a deficit budget?
The 2021-2022 budget includes a deficit of exactly $2,098,727, but this does not mean that the county is $2 million in debt.
Rather, this is the projected deficit if all appropriated county money was spent in its entirety and every revenue came in as low as the budget estimates. Revenues are always underestimated and expenses are always overestimated when budgeting.
“In reality, often different office holders will turn in some money (at the end of the fiscal year), and a lot of revenues will outperform our projections,” County Finance Director Eric Buchanan told the Review.
For example, when the Commission approved the 2020-2021 budget in August of 2021, it included a deficit of $859,567. However, the undesignated fund balance ended up increasing by $1.5 million instead.
If expenditures do end up greater than revenues at the end of a fiscal year, the deficit is closed by moving money from the county’s undesignated fund balance, which is projected to be $9.6 million when the 2020-2021 fiscal year officially ends.
New property tax rate explained
Hawkins County’s property values are reappraised by the state of Tennessee every five years, with 2021 being a reappraisal year. As a result, property values throughout the county increased.
Thus, both the county and all of its municipalities must adjust their tax rate to reflect the new property values. This new rate will net the county the same amount of revenue from property taxes as last year, as the state also has a law that does not allow municipalities to receive a profit just from these reappraisals.
Hawkins County’s new certified tax rate is $2.16 per $100 of assessed property value. This is opposed to the 2020-2021 tax rate of $2.53.
Hawkins Co. Property Assessor David Pearson came before the commission on July 26 to explain how the state board of equalization arrives at the new rate.
“A reappraisal is not an index, where everyone’s change is the same,” he explained. “Most everyone’s actual property taxes will stay roughly the same, but there will be very few people who have the exact same tax bill as they did last year. If you were in an area of the county where values increased a lot, then your actual tax bill may be going up.”
He added, “If you were in a part of the county that didn't show from tax bills that there needed to be an increase as much, then your actual bill may be going down. You will have pluses and minuses where taxes have gone up or gone down for people, but when you get to the end of the 40,000 parcels (of property), it will balance out to where it’s the exact same amount of money (brought in by the county) as the previous year.”
Commissioner Danny Alvis previously told the budget committee that he would not support the certified tax rate of $2.16, as this was a tax increase on his property.
“I’ve done my math, and all I have to go on is what I paid last year,” he told the committee. “To get what I paid last year, the tax rate needs to be $2.11...I will not support anything that is over that. For me, it’s a tax increase.”
The commission voted 19-2 to approve the rate, with Alvis and Commissioner Donnie Talley opposed.
Funding increase to rescue squads
Prior to the full commission meeting, the budget committee also increased funding for all eight county volunteer fire departments from $19,110 per department last year to $30,000 this year.
That was in addition to the increase for all four municipal fire departments from $17,150 per department to $20,000.
Initially, both the Church Hill and Hawkins Co. Rescue Squads each were set to receive an increase from $49,000 to $50,000. However, as the Review previously reported, Commissioner Hannah Winegar suggested that the budget committee potentially “revisit” the contributions to the rescue squads after Sheriff Ronnie Lawson presented on July 7 the cost each agency took on from the search for missing five-year-old Summer Wells.
On July 26, Commissioner Jeff Barrett suggested that both rescue squads receive the same one-time $11,000 increase as each fire department. This would bring both rescue squads’ county contribution to $60,000.
“Everybody is well aware of the issues with the Summer Wells case and the extra funding it takes to do that operation,” Barrett said.
“The rescue squad has been here since I was a kid, they’ve been through a lot, and I think we need to support them a little more,” Commissioner Bobby Edens added.
Barrett’s motion then passed unanimously.
Additional funding increase to EMS
Commissioner Mike Herrell then made a motion to give a one-time additional $11,000 to Hawkins Co. EMS.
When Talley asked Herrell if EMS had stated a specific reason for requesting additional funds, Herrell said, “When it ended up that [the budget committee] gave the fire departments a little extra money, in my opinion, I think everyone else is just wanting money now because one got it.”
He added, “I know they need it, but we’re talking about fire departments that get roughly $19,000 (annually), whereas rescue squads and EMS get $50,000 to $60,000.”
“We gave the rescue squad extra money because they have put forth a lot of extra time and money to search for the little girl,” Commissioner Valerie Goins said. “We just purchased two new trucks (for EMS), and it seems that the only thing I heard was ‘well, the others got it, so EMS needs to get it too.’”
During budget hearings in May, EMS Director Jason Murrell came before the budget committee requesting a funding increase from $60,000 to $150,000 stating that EMS units are experiencing a statewide staffing shortage. He proposed that the additional funding would be used to help recruit and retain new employees.
Herrell’s motion to give EMS a one-time increase of $11,000 passed by 14-7 vote with Commissioners Alvis, Goins, Edens, Rick Brewer, Raymond Jessee, Charles Thacker and Hannah Winegar voting ‘no.’
“If we can’t trust them with money, we’ve got a problem”
Herrell also suggested placing the additional $33,000 for each agency into the public safety fund instead of giving it directly to the agencies. They would then have to come before the commission to request the money as needed.
“That way, when they come and get money we’ll know exactly what they’re taking money for,” he said.
Commissioner Charles Housewright expressed his disagreement with this idea.
“They’re all risking their lives for us,” he said. “Second, if a situation arose when they needed to buy something they’d have to wait possibly to get approval and miss something.”
He added, “We’re trusting them with our lives, and if we can’t trust them with a little bit of money, we’ve got a problem.”
Because Herrell never officially put this suggestion in the form of a motion, it never came up for a vote.