Why did you decide to run for this office?
I chose to run for the office of County Commission in District 4 because I had numerous people suggest that I do so. I have thought about running in the past but decided to wait. Now that my children are grown, I have more time to dedicate to the office if elected.
Share your education and employment background and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I graduated from Volunteer High School in 1989 and attended Lincoln Memorial University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1993. I completed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Muskingum Area Technical College in 1996. Upon completion of the Academy, I began my career in law enforcement. I have served in the capacity of Deputy Sheriff and have worked as a Corrections Deputy, School Resource Officer, Patrol Officer, Patrol Supervisor and Detective. I am currently still serving as a Detective. I have never held a political office but I have served on the board for a local community center.
If you are elected what would be your top goals and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
If I am elected my top goal would be to ensure that the county operates in a fiscally responsible manner and are good stewards with the tax revenues. In my first term. I would like to see more businesses come to Hawkins County and see that as much as possible that the County reinvests the tax revenues by supporting local businesses.
Why are you the best and most qualified candidate for this office?
I feel that I am the most qualified for this office because I have worked for a county agency since 1996. Although not as an elected official, I have been around county government and am familiar with how it operates.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I am a firm believer in exercising one’s rights. Voting is a right and privilege that should not be taken lightly. Since I have been old enough to vote, I have exercised this privilege and suggest that everyone do so. I would just like to finish up by saying to the voters that I would like to bring a common-sense approach to the office and would be honored to serve the citizens of Hawkins County with integrity with their best interests in mind.