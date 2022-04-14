The Tennessee Highway Patrol seized fentanyl, meth, pills and cash from a vehicle following an attempted traffic stop last week in which the driver fled a stolen vehicle on foot, and later claimed he was robbed at gunpoint.
THP Trooper Chris Vaughan reported that on April 8 around 2:20 a.m. he observed an SUV traveling on 11-W in the Hawkins County section of Kingsport without working tail lights.
When Vaughan turned around to attempt a attempt a traffic stop the SUV accelerated and pulled into the Waffle House parking lot. Vaughan reported that as he pulled behind the SUV he observed the reverse lights on, and the driverless vehicle rolling backwards toward his patrol car.
The SUV struck a pole in the parking lot, and the driver had fled on foot. Vaughan searched the vehicle and reportedly observed $240 in cash in the center console, as well as a baggie containing 4.6 grams of fentanyl, anther containing 1.3 grams of meth, 27 pills, a digital scale and an iPhone.
A security guard at Asbury place in Kingsport reported a male there claiming he’d been robbed, and Kingsport police responded along with the HCSO.
The man was identified as Inacent Shawday Robinson, 19, 1001 Tranbarger Drive, Kingsport, who reportedly told Vauhgan he’d parked at the Waffle House to smoke when a man entered his vehicle, pointed a handgun at him and robbed him.
Robinson reportedly stated he ran to escape the robber, although a witness at the Waffle House told Vaughan only one person exited the SUV and ran. Robinson also stated that the cash was his but the drugs weren’t. The KPD reported that the owner of the vehicle stated that it had been stolen by Robinson
Robinson was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, filing a false report, failure to exercise due care, resisting arrest, registration violation and driving without a license.
He was ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again on April 25.
Parked at fire station in stolen car with meth
Nathaniel Kenneth Maness, 50, 131 Fire Hall Road, Fall Branch, was arrested April 10 and charged with meth possession, theft over $1,000, and possession of drug paraphernalia after Hawkins County EMS reported a suspicious vehicle parked at the Church Hill Fire Station 2 on Fudges Chapel Road around 3 a.m. CHPD Officer Logan Tate reported that the vehcile was reported stolen in Kingsport, and a small amount of meth and a cut straw were found in Maness's pocket.
Nude man talking incoherently
Burgess Dwayne Murrell, 41, 247 Hickory Cove Road, Rogersville, was arrested April 12 and charged with indecent exposure after HCSO Deputy Hunter Lamons responded to a complaint of a man "causing issues and throwing things around the house". Upon his arrival Lamons reportedly observing Murrell walking around his yard completely nude in full view of his neighbors. Lamons stated that Murrell was talking incoherently and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
Another alleged paving scam reported
A man who resides on Cedar Crest Circle just west of Rogersville reported last week he was the victim of a driveway paving scam. The victim reported that a man in a truck with West Virginia tags arrived at his home on April 4, stated he was paving down the road, and offered to pave the victim's driveway with leftover asphalt. When asked how much it would cost the paver wouldn’t give a quote.
The paver then allegedly brought a load of gravel which he spread on the driveway and packed down, and then demanded $5,800 for them to finish. The victim replied that he didn’t have that kind of money, and the paver allegedly demanded $1,100 or he wouldn’t leave. The victim stated he paid $1,100 and the paver hasn’t returned, but has sent emails threatening to sue the victim if he doesn’t pay the balance of the $5,800.
Two similar reports were filed last week, and Sheriff Ronnie Lawson warned residents to beware of paving scammers operating in the area, and call the HCSO at (423) 272-4848 to report any suspicious activity.