Cherokee High Junior scores first perfect ACT in school history

Cherokee High School Junior Henry Brooks recently made school history, as he scored a perfect 36 on his ACT test.
This is the first time in the school’s 41-year history that a student has achieved a perfect score.
The ACT is a multiple-choice entrance exam administered by ACT, Inc. that is used by most colleges and universities to make admissions decisions. The ACT covers four academic skill areas: English, mathematics, reading, and science reasoning.
CHS Principal David Kenner recognized Brooks in front of the system’s board of education at their Dec. 3 meeting, where Brooks received a standing ovation.
“We have a young man here tonight who is one of Cherokee High School’s most outstanding citizens,” Kenner told the BOE.
Kenner explained that Brooks is “outstanding” in both his athletic and academic accomplishments.
Brooks runs in both the school’s track and cross-country team. This past cross-country season, he was chosen as All-Conference at the Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference. He was also the District II champion, placed fifth in the Region One meet, was a State qualifier where he placed 63rd.
“Continue to look for many more accolades for Mr. Henry in track and cross-country,” Kenner said.
Academically, Brooks has a 4.0 GPA while taking as many AP, Honors, State Dual Credit and Dual Enrollment classes as are available.
Brooks is the son of Tommy and Holly Brooks and brother to Manny.
“I would like to take this time to thank Henry for his relentless pursuit of all of his goals and congratulate him on his 36,” Kenner said. “We really do appreciate him.”