Hawkins County is in the top half of Tennessee counties for child well-being, ranked 44th out of 95 counties.
On Tuesday the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth released their annual County Profiles in Child Well-Being.
The profiles include substantial county-level data, primarily from 2020, and county ranks in important areas affecting child development: economic well-being, education, health and family, and community.
The county profiles highlight the inconsistent experience, opportunities and access to positive outcomes for children across the state.
Statewide results
Tennessee had more than one in five children living in poverty in 2020. The lowest percentage is in Williamson County (3.6 percent) and the highest percentage is in Lake County (40 percent).
Fewer than one in three 3rd-8th grade students in Tennessee rated proficient on 2020-21 TNReady Reading tests. In Haywood County, fewer than one out of every 10 students rated proficient compared to Williamson County, where more than half of all students rated proficient.
Across Tennessee, 4.9 percent of children were uninsured in 2019. The lowest percentage of children lacking health insurance was 3.8 percent in Lake County. The highest percentage was in Pickett County at 6.9 percent.
Tennessee had 4.6 substantiated cases of abuse or neglect per 1,000 children in 2020. Decatur County had the highest rate at 12.2 and Williamson county had the lowest at 1.
Hawkins County’s Report
Some of the county’s strongest rankings include one of the lowest percentages in the state of children without health insurance and a low rate of substantiated cases of child abuse or neglect.
Hawkins County ranked 20th in the state for substantiated abuse and neglect per 1,000 at 4.5.
Hawkins County ranked 4th in the state in children without health insurance at 4 percent.
The county’s biggest challenges are an above average rate of school suspension and a high percentage of births to unmarried females.
Hawkins County ranked 83rd in the state for school suspensions at 4 percent; and 74th in the state for births to unmarried females at 48.8 percent.
Additional strengths include a relatively high median household income and a strong high school graduation rate.
Hawkins County ranked 31st in median household income with $52,898; and 35th in high school graduation at 93.8 percent.
Additional opportunities for improvement include a high rate of child poverty, with almost one in four children living in poverty, and above average housing costs.
Hawkins County ranked 70th in child poverty at 23.5 percent; and 50th in fair market rent $933 per month.
Recommendations
1. Suspension rates can be reduced through clear definitions of what constitutes suspendable behavior and a focus on restorative discipline practices that aim to improve behavior while keeping children in school.
2. Babies born to single mothers are at significantly greater risk of living in poverty than those born to two-parent households, especially when the single mom is a teen. Comprehensive sex education classes that include both encouragement of abstinence and information on birth control have been shown to reduce the number of teen pregnancies.
3. Counties can support children who live in poverty by improving outreach to those who may qualify to receive SNAP, WIC and/or TennCare benefits to be sure they are aware of these services. Additionally, especially with low incomes, nutrition programs that provide food for school-age children to take home can contribute to nutritionally sound diets. Expanding services through Family Resource Centers can also help reach these vulnerable populations.
4. Pro-active housing policy that helps ensure affordable housing is available for people to live where they work can improve negative outcomes related to high housing costs.
Other nearby counties
At 21st, Sullivan County ranks in the top fourth of Tennessee counties in child well-being. The county’s best rankings include a low rate of children without health insurance and a low percentage of babies born at a low birth-weight. The county’s biggest opportunities for improvement include a high rate of students suspended from school and an above- average rate of substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect.
At 5th, Washington County ranks among the top Tennessee counties in child well-being. The county’s best rankings include one of the highest percentages in the state of 3rd- to 8th- grade students demonstrating proficiency on TNReady reading and math tests. Washington County also has a relatively low rate of child poverty. Though it is still a higher number than one would hope, Washington County’s 15 percent child poverty rate is better than most counties in Tennessee.
The county’s biggest opportunities for improvement include a graduation rate that does not match math and reading proficiency levels and an above average rate of school suspensions.
At 55th, Hamblen County is in the bottom half of Tennessee counties in child well-being. The county’s best rankings include a relatively low child and teen death rate and a low rate of substantiated cases of child abuse or neglect. The county’s biggest challenges are a high percentage of babies born to unmarried females and a high percentage of children without health insurance.
At 91st, Hancock County is near the bottom of Tennessee counties in child well-being. The county’s strongest rankings come from having no child and teen deaths in 2019 and a low percentage of children without health insurance. The county’s biggest challenges include having the second-lowest median household income in the state and—at 39 percent—the second-highest rate of child poverty among Tennessee counties.
At 38th, Greene County is in the top half of Tennessee counties in child well-being. The county’s best rankings come from no child and teen deaths in 2019 and a low percentage of children without health insurance.
The county’s biggest challenges are high rates of school suspensions and a low median household income. At 61st, Grainger County near the bottom third of Tennessee counties in child well-being. The county’s best rankings come from having no school suspensions in 2022 and a low percentage of births to unmarried females.
The county’s biggest challenges include a high percentage of babies born at a low birth-weight and a low percentage of students in 3rd to 8th grade rated proficient on TNReady math tests.
To see the full report visit: https://www.tn.gov/tccy/data-and-research/county-profiles.html.