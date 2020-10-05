Hawkins voting machine inspection open to the public

On the following days and times, the voting machines used for the Nov, 3, 2020 Presidential Election in Hawkins County will be available for inspection.
Members of the media are invited to attend, and the inspections are open to the public.
October 5 at 10 a.m. early voting machines will be inspected
October 26 at 10 a.m. election day machines will be inspected
November 2 at 12 p.m. machine tapes may be viewed
All inspections will take place in the Hawkins County Election Office located on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex in Room 301. These inspections are open to the public.
The results tapes for the November 3, 2020 early voting machines are scheduled to be printed on Election Day at 1:30 p.m. Please be aware that, by state law, the tapes will not be viewed by anyone, nor will early voting totals be tallied or displayed, until after the polls close at 8 p.m. Realize that, if you have a poll watcher or a representative present for observation, that person will be sequestered with the absentee counting board until they are released at or after 8 p.m.
Please contact Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers with any questions.