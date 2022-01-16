This Monday, January 17 is recognized as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
As a leading figure in the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. used non-violent means to fight for equal rights for African Americans.
His role in the Memphis Sanitation Strike is featured in state museum’s Tennessee Transforms section.
When African American sanitation workers in Memphis began striking for safer working conditions and fair wages in 1968, King offered his support.
He came to Memphis to speak at gatherings and plan marches. Tragically while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968, he was assassinated by James Earl Ray.
Dr. King was an influential American civil rights leader, best known for his work on racial equality and ending racial segregation in the United States.
His commitment to service has inspired many to work together to make positive change.
In his final sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church, King shared, “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve … You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love.”
Discussion of Civil Rights heroes often ends with figures from history.
Important though they may be, new generations have followed in the hallowed footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Thurgood Marshall. Here’s a look some of our modern-day Civil Rights leaders.
MICHELLE ALEXANDER: Law professor, Ohio State University
Michelle Alexander became a thought leader in the modern Civil Rights era after publishing “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.” Her book argues that a prison system that’s disproportionately filled with Black men has replaced discriminatory 20th century laws as the new brand of racial suppression. Dr. Cornel West of Harvard University said it’s a must-read for activists of today in the book’s forward.
MELANIE CAMPBELL: CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
A focus on civic engagement brought Melanie Campbell to wider renown, in particular her involvement in the Black Youth Vote! leadership development program.
PATRISSE CULLORS: Co-founder, Black Lives Matter
Patrisse Cullors started Dignity and Power Now to push for police reform in Los Angeles County, while also calling for a more dignified approach to incarceration. She created the original #BlackLivesMatter hashtag after Trayvon Martin was fatally shot in 2012.
JOHNETTA ELZIE: Co-editor, This Is the Movement
The widespread protests following the lethal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, didn’t have an official leader but Johnetta Elzie nevertheless became one the effort’s most prominent voices. She helped found a digital movement called We the Protesters that tracks police violence and seeks to hold law enforcement accountable.
JAMES RUCKER: Co-founder, Color of Change
Color of Change is an enormous web-based group that uses social networking to address the racial issues of our day. Under the leadership of James Rucker and others, it has grown to nearly 2 million members.
ESMERALDA SIMMONS: Executive director, Center for Law and Social Justice
Based in the Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, New York, the Center for Law and Social Justice is just another avenue for Esmeralda Simmons to fight for the rights of the underserved and underprivileged. A longtime advocate for better public education as an attorney, Simmons now provides legal services in the growing area of voter suppression.
BRYAN STEVENSON: Founder and executive director, Equal Justice Initiative
Bryan Stevenson founded the Equal Justice Initiative to highlight and push back against racial disparities in the justice system, something he’s witnessed up close as a practicing attorney. Their research has uncovered an astounding 800 lynching incidents that had never been previously disclosed.