A Rogersville woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly lost her temper while playing a board game, hit her husband, and then fought police who responded to the incident.
On Dec. 20 shortly after 3 a.m. Rogersville Police Department Officer Eric Pease responded to a domestic assault complaint at the apartment complex at 701 Dennis Drive.
The alleged victim stated that his wife, Madison Lee Collins, was intoxicated and became irate while they were sitting and playing a board game.
The husband stated that Collins, 22, turned the table over and started striking him on the side of the head.
Pease stated in his report that the husband was able to get away from Collins and call police.
“Upon arrival I could hear her screaming at (the husband),” Pease said. “I observed her strike (another male)in the face, busting his nose. I grabbed the female and tried to place her under arrest.”
Pease added, “She stated she wasn’t going to jail and swung, grazing the right side of my face and making contact in the chest. After a brief struggle with the female she was placed under arrest.”
Collins was charged with domestic assault, assault, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.
She was arraigned Dec. 20 in Sessions Court and released on recognizance pending her next court appearance on Feb. 28.