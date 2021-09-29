Anyone who knows me will testify that I’m not the kind of person who buys things at an arts and crafts show.
First of all, I’m extremely tight with my money. I’m under the delusion that if I keep saving, some day I’ll have enough money to retire. Dream on.
Secondly, there’s already too much junk in my house as it is. If anything, we’re throwing old stuff away, not bringing new stuff in.
Bucking that trend, however, I actually made two purchases Saturday for the second consecutive festival at the “Farmhouse in the Valley” on Stanley Valley Road.
This past spring I bought two birdhouses that lady from Knoxville makes out of ceramic teapots. We didn’t add them to our own pile of junk. I mailed them to my mom and grandmother for Mother’s Day and added them to their junk pile.
I was tempted to make multiple purchases during Saturday’s fair as well.
Louise Means whose “Born Again Creations” is based in Blountville makes coat racks and shelves out of old doors. It reminded me of something you’d see on Flea Market Flip, although when I brought up the show she told me she’d never watched it. She made it clear that her creations were totally original and not influenced by a TV show.
She also noted that she was a donating all proceeds from her sales to the Ethnos Movement International. I really wanted a coat rack, but we only had $20 cash on us, so that was out of our price range.
I was also tempted by some fresh apple butter. Alas, we’ve already got four jars at home that will probably last us well into next year. No need to add to that pile.
What I couldn’t pass on, however, were two homemade “toilet bombs” for $5. Kym Anderson, who makes them, said they’ll take out any and all toilet bowl stains.
Challenge accepted.
One bomb is mint scented and the other citrus. The temptation of turning my toilet bowl into a mint julep was more than I could overcome.
I also couldn’t pass up on the scented candle booth operated by Don and Pat Morgan.
We stopped because they had the saucy catch phrase which earned them a second glance.
“The size of your wick DOES matter”.
We shopped because they had really neat Halloween theme candle holders.
I picked out pumpkin scented candle that glows through a ceramic jack o’lantern’s eye, nose and mouth holes.
We don’t have the time or energy to decorate the house for Halloween this year, so the $6 candle holder will have to be scary enough for the five trick-or-treaters we get at our house every year.
As of the writing of this on Sunday, however, both the candle holder and the toilet bombs were still outside in the car. Is it buyer’s remorse, or laziness? Or maybe we just don’t have room for it aside the house. We’ll to throw something out first.