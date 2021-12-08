Although the Tennessee General Assembly recently voted to allow partisan school board elections, and Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation into law on Nov. 12, the Hawkins County Board of Education is speaking out in opposition to the move.
The BOE voted at its Dec. 2 meeting to draft a letter to the local Republican and Democratic parties urging them to oppose partisan election designation. They also will draft a letter to the General Assembly asking them to repeal the bill.
“As a board of education, it is our duty and honor to represent the schools, educate them, and provide opportunities for them to become productive citizens,” board Chairman Chris Christian said. “Not one person from the State Legislature contacted this board (before the law was passed).”
Bill allows counties to call for partisan primaries
Originally, the bill required that school board elections would become partisan, but several members of the General Assembly opposed this mandate. As a result, the bill was amended so that partisan elections are optional. Each county’s political parties now have until Dec. 10 to direct county election officials to hold a primary.
Hawkins County originally called for primaries on Aug. 23 of this year for other partisan elections, but, since this bill was passed after that date, a provision was written into the bill so that county parties could have until Dec. 10 to decide whether to include school board races in this primary call.
If the local parties do not include the school board races in the primary call, they still have the ability to call for a caucus prior to April 7, 2021 and nominate candidates to represent their party.
Before this bill, local school board elections were nonpartisan, and candidates were prohibited from campaigning on behalf of a political party.
However, an article from the Tennessean newspaper explained that this bill came about after a recent “‘groundswell’ from parents across the state questioning elected school board members.” Numerous school board meetings across the nation have recently become ideological battle zones, with parents speaking out with differing opinions on COVID-19 restrictions and how to teach the history of racism.
Proponents say the bill will give voters more transparency into the beliefs held by those elected to the school board, but opponents say that bill places the importance on politics rather than education issues.
Hawkins School Board votes against partisan elections
Though the board drafted a letter to the General Assembly last month, asking them to vote against the bill, Board Member Tecky Hicks brought up the issue at the board’s Dec. 2 meeting and noted that the Governor had already signed the bill into law.
He suggested that, if the board opposed the bill, they must tweak their letter to address the county parties who will now be in charge of deciding whether or not to call for a primary.
“It’s already law,” Hicks said. “We can oppose it to the General Assembly, but whether or not the Assembly as a whole will pull it or not [is unlikely] because they are the ones who put it in.”
“I would just hate to leave here tonight and not send some kind of a message,” Christian said. “If we had had some forewarning of any of this (bill)…”
“They snuck it through at the last minute in a special session,” County Attorney Jim Phillips said.
“I want to sneak some kind of verbiage in (the letter) that I’m opposed to the law they enacted, and it needs to be repealed,” Christian said.
“As the law stands right now, the only thing you could do is urge the two [local] parties to oppose that, and that’s what this verbiage (in the drafted letter) would do,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the board.
The board unanimously voted in favor of drafting the letter and sending it to the two local parties. Christian also suggested the board draft an additional resolution to send to the General Assembly to repeal the law, and this also passed unanimously.
The Hawkins Co. School Board joins the Hamblen County, Washington County and Kingsport City School boards in speaking in opposition to the bill.
“It gives voters more information than they’ve ever had”
As far as how this will play out in Hawkins County, that was unclear as of Monday, Dec. 6. Though neither party in the county has officially announced whether or not they will include the school board in the primary. The executive committee of the Hawkins Co. Republican Party had not yet met to finalize their plans for moving forward.
When asked for a comment on the bill, Hawkins Co. Republican Party Chairwoman Pam Jenkins directed questions to Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden.
“This bill just treats [the school board] as if it’s any other elected office in the county,” Golden told the Review. “For example, every four years, your Mayor, Sheriff and County Commissioners can all run in a partisan fashion if the local county parties decide that they want to.”
He added, “This is an opportunity-it’s not a demand. It doesn’t demand that they pick a side and have to run. Anybody is free to run as they choose. The party and its platform have a set of ideals, and values that are vested in it. This gives voters another identity clue as to who they are voting for and how they would act in office and gives voters more options — one that they have never enjoyed in our state’s history.”
Golden noted that, from what he has seen so far, most of the counties that have called for local primaries have chosen to include school board elections.
“Bringing politics too close”
The Hawkins Co. Democratic Party is openly opposed to the bill, but Executive President Jennie Carter told the Review that they will have no choice but to call for a caucus if the Republican Party decides to do so.
“We don’t want this primary,” Carter told the Review. “Just because you CAN do something (have a partisan election) doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. The school board we have now serving the county is doing a very good job. We feel like that is bringing politics too close to the school board. They should be independent to be able to work towards what is best for the children.”
She added, “Do we want it? No, but we may be forced to have it (the primary). If the Republicans call for a primary, the Democrats will also have to do that to have people on the ticket.”
When asked for her response to Golden’s claim that the bill gives voters further insight into who they are voting for, Carter said, “but they don’t want a Democrat on the board. The Republican Party thinks they have a ruling over the state, and they’re making everything that can possibly be partisan be partisan so no Democrats can be elected. If you run as a Republican, all you will have to do is put your name on the ballot (to be elected). It doesn’t matter whether you will actually be a good candidate.”
She brought up her concern over the Republican party’s push for charter schools, which she said would only “hurt our county school students.”
Carter also referenced the letters written by the Hawkins Co. school board and the opposition from other local school boards.
She added, “Even THEY don’t want it to be a partisan election.”