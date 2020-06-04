JUNE 5
HAWKINS CO. TEENAGE REPUBLICAN CLUB will meet at the GOP Headquarters, South Church St., Rogersville, at 2 p.m.
JUNE 6
FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT OF TN CANDIDATE RUSTY CROWE will be making a campaign stop at the GOP Headquarters in Rogersville, South Church St., at 3 p.m.
JUNE 8-12
REVIVAL at Rogersville Baptist Temple, 7 p.m. nightly. Bro. Steven Aldridge, of Conestee, SC will be preaching.
JUNE 8
BREAKFAST MEET AND GREET WITH FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT OF TN CANDIDATE JOHN CLARK at Occasions on the Square, Rogersville, 7:30 a.m. Campaign will be held outdoors weather permitting.
JUNE 9
HAWKINS. CO. COMMISSION AIRPORT COMMITTEE meeting at the Hawkins Co. Airport, Surgoinsville, 1 p.m. Keith Gibson, Chairman.
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7 p.m.
JUNE 11
HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN WOMEN: will meet at The Occasions on the Square, 12 noon. Guest Speaker will be Tim Hill, candidate for US Congress.
JUNE 13
LISTENING HEARTS MOMS will gather outside at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, at 10 a.m., for grief support. For more information call 865-679-1351 or email listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com.
JUNE 15
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting, 3:30 p.m.
JUNE 20
HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY REAGAN DAY DINNER, at the American Legion Bldg., East Main St., Rogersville, 6 p.m. Reserved tickets are required and on sale now at $40 each from Nancy Barker.
JUNE 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9:00 a.m.
JUNE 28
LAWSON FAMILY REUNION: Open House at Hale Springs Inn, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. In memory of Carl Lawson and Mary Justice. Contact Donna Lawson for more information, 309-267-0259.
JULY 29-30
GRADUATION for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.
