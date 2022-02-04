Summer Wells should be at home Friday opening birthday presents and eating cake with her family.
Instead Summer’s whereabouts continue to remain unknown for going on eight months.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Leslie Earhart marked Summer’s 6th birthday Friday with a renewed appeal for anyone who has information about Summer’s whereabouts to come forward.
Since Summer disappeared on June 15, 2021 from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County law enforcement has received more than 1,800 tips. But none have led police to her location.
“Feb. 15 will mark eight months since Summer Wells went missing,” Earhart said Friday. “This month is also significant because today, Feb. 4, is her 6th birthday. Summer is on our minds today, just as she’s been every day since June 15, 2021. This case weighs heavily on all involved.”
Earhart noted that TBI agents continue to work alongside the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to find answers. Anyone with first-hand information who has not come forward is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The investigation up to this point
Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on the evening of June 15.
Her disappearance prompted 13 days of intense searching by more than 1,000 rescuers who covered 4.6 square miles surrounding her home, followed by months of investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators and rescuers returned to Beech Creek at the end of November to attempt a late autumn search in hopes that reduced foliage and thicket would help them uncover a clue.
Despite the two searches, which included helicopters, planes, divers, dogs, and more than 1,000 trained personnel, no clues were discovered that could tell investigators what happened to summer.
”This case has been very emotional for everyone”
Although the Summer Wells investigation is approaching the eight month mark, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said it’s nowhere near being a “cold case”.
“As far as this investigation being a cold case, absolutely not,” Lawson said. “We’re getting tips and information on it every day. This is one of the most important cases I’ve dealt with in my career. It’s sad for any child to have a birthday and not be home. This case has weighed on, not only myself tremendously, but my entire staff, my department, and all the other agencies — the TBI and FBI.”
Lawson added, “All crimes involving a victim affect us. But, it seems like when it’s a child it weighs on us twice as much. Especially when you get one who is 5, and soon to be 6 years old. Working on this case has been very emotional for everyone involved, even the first responders who are searching. Any time there’s a child missing, it not only affects the police and first responders, but the entire community.”
As of the latest report last month the Summer Wells Reward Fund total was $73,705.90.
This total is from the two large ($25,000 and $10,000) donations of $35,000 shortly after Summer’s disappearance. The remaining $38,705.90 is from contributions that were made either directly to the bank and/or mailed to the Church Hill Rescue Squad.
There are two ways that donations can be made to the reward fund:
1. Donations can be directly taken to any Civis Bank Branch in Rogersville, and Sneedville.
2. Checks or Certified Checks can be mailed to the following address and will be directly deposited to the reward fund account: Church Hill Rescue Squad, PO Box 704, Church Hill, TN 37642.