If you look at the One Dollar Bill in your pocket or purse, you will see an engraving of George Washington on the front. Flip it over and you will see on the back side some very interesting words and symbols.
On the right you will see a circle with the Great Seal of the United States. In the middle you see the large letters, spelling out ONE, with smaller letters stating IN GOD WE TRUST on top of it.
To the left of the ONE is another circle, the reverse side of the Great Seal with a pyramid type structure, a large illuminated eye on top, surrounded by ancient Latin words that nobody understands.
The front side of the Great Seal of the United States passes muster as it contains the Latin phrase
“E Pluribus Unum”, proposed by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson, meaning “one from many”, which offered a strong statement of American determination to form a single nation from a collection of states.
However, the reverse side of the Great Seal as seen on the left side of the dollar bill presents a different problem. Benjamin Franklin, who proposed it, said it represented the “Eye of Providence in a radiant Triangle,” with the Roman numeral date “MDCCLXXVI” indicating 1776, the year of our independence from Great Britain.
The Latin phrases “Annuit Coeptis” and “Novus Ordo Seclorum” mean “Favor Our Undertakings” and “New Order of the Ages.” The Roman poet, Virgil, wrote those phrases during the heyday of the Roman Empire. Of course the Roman Empire was only “favored” and “a new order” until 410A.D. when Visigoth King Alaric conquered and sacked Rome.
What Franklin called the “Eye of Providence” in 1782 was actually the “All Seeing Eye” of the Illuminati, a secret society that was prevalent in Germany and France in the late 1700s, when he lived in France.
While living in France, he had met several member of this intellectual movement and became interested in their ideas. Many historians have claimed it was an underground organization that was responsible for the French Revolution of 1789.
The Illuminati has also been linked to the Freemasons, a somewhat secretive organization to which many past Presidents of the United States and other top governmental officials have belonged. So was Benjamin Franklin suggesting in 1782, when he designed the reverse side of the Great Seal, that the manifest destiny of the infant United States of America was to be the leader of the “New Order of the Ages” and that God would “Favor Our Undertakings”? It would appear that he was predicting these things to happen.
However, the man on the front of the dollar bill, George Washington, warned against the “New Order of the Ages” in his farewell address to the country in 1796. He warned the nation to avoid permanent alliances with foreign nations and to rely instead on temporary alliances in times of emergency because the nation which indulges toward another hatred or fondness is in some degree a slave to that nation.
Translation – when you have to react to every move of “friendly” nations or “enemy” nations then they are controlling you, you are not controlling them. Washington also warned against a two party system saying that it could not only result in paralyzing the ability of the government to move forward to carry out its constitutional powers, but could take the power from the people and place it in the hands of unjust men.
Wow George, you hit the nail on the head as to what has happened in the city bearing your last name amongst two feuding political parties, 225 years later. And the “All Seeing Eye” on top of the pyramid…. that’s the Power Elite Billionaire Boys Club that’s ruling over our country. The building blocks of the pyramid are the unsuspecting middle class who are holding them up in their lofty position, still believing that we live in a democracy. Actually, it’s an Oligarchy, like what we had in 1776 when King George and his nobles ruled us.
Last, but not least, the middle section of the back side of the Dollar with the inscription “In God We Trust” definitely needs to be changed because it could offend the atheists, or Joe’s new friends, the Taliban, or purveyors of witchcraft, or devil worshippers, or other unknown peoples who were obviously anti-God when they created the founding principles of our country.
I think the appropriate inscription (today) should be “IN CASH WE TRUST”, thus reflecting America’s current love of money, power, greed and lust. It would appear that 80 percent of Americans no longer believe in or trust in God as they are consumed by the pleasures of this world. They will be unpleasantly surprised when they die and end up in the Lake of Fire.
I know former President Trump prefers the front side of the dollar bill and the warnings of George Washington, whereas current President Biden favors the back side with its New World Order and Trusting in Cash.
James C. Weart is a retired criminal attorney who resides in Rogersville. You can email him at jamesweartcrimlaw@gmail.com