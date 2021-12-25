Twice within a span of just over a week, Amazon Web Services suffered major outages.
“So what?” you might say. Well, if you’re honestly asking that, your life doesn’t depend much on the services the internet provides.
Amazon Web Services is Amazon’s web-hosting subsidiary. I know you’ve heard of Amazon. That’s the tiny little company of which our good friend Jeffrey Bezos used to be president and CEO, and is now merely just founder and executive chairman. Poor Jeff is only worth an estimated 201.7 billion dollars. I have to wonder if he was even informed of the outages.
One thing for sure – electronic devices are going to break at some point. It’s one thing for your computer or iPad to quit functioning but when a huge network of massive computers that make up a network decide they’re going to call it a day and stop working that’s quite another thing.
For some folks, it’s just a minor inconvenience that may seem like a big deal to them. Alexa devices going down, their Ring doorbell not working, or their inability to load Netflix.
For thousands of Amazon warehouse workers, it was evident when they were forced to stop working. And that came at a time when we were hoping to get our Christmas presents delivered on time, causing further delays. Some reports indicate those workers sang karaoke, danced, built full robotic suits out of Amazon boxes, and played baseball in the parking lot. Tough gig, but someone’s got to do it.
For even more companies, however, it meant that using cloud-based applications and software to carry out day-to-day job functions reduced productivity and employees ended up sitting around doing nothing and still being paid. A great break for the employees but a financial impact for the employer. I know personally at our company we were unable to access our time clock software right as it was time to start figuring payroll. QuickBooks, our financial software, stopped working, meaning no invoicing or receiving payments. I can guarantee that we didn’t sing, dance, or play baseball. There were other more important tasks at hand.
Like the last time this happened just over a year ago, dozens of services were knocked out as a result of Amazon’s outage. Beyond Amazon’s own products, like Alexa and Ring, there are millions of people, companies, and government agencies that depend on Amazon’s widely used web hosting and cloud infrastructure.
Netflix, for instance, uses AWS “for nearly all its computing and storage needs, including databases, analytics, recommendation engines, video transcoding, and more,” according to Amazon.
AWS customers include, Netflix, Tinder, Nintendo, McDonald’s, Disney+, and Roku — all of which experienced issues during both outages over the last ten or so days. Amazon’s own e-commerce site was down for some, and its delivery drivers were unable to route deliveries.
It was, in short, a total mess and the result of a surprisingly large group of major companies depending entirely on Amazon for base level functionality.
Though Amazon is most well-known for being the internet’s main storefront, the company’s web services arm is a behemoth in its own right. Like most things Amazon does, AWS is the biggest player in the cloud services market in the US. It continues to beat out competition from Microsoft and Google, among others, and pulls in over $40 billion in annual revenue for the company.
A critical part of the reason that AWS has been so successful, and why so many companies depend on it, is that Amazon was one of the first companies invested in cloud computing services.
For companies like Netflix, AWS may have been the only viable option when cloud services were required over a decade ago.
Though Amazon has a variety of different server clusters across the US, the outages were specific to one data center that affected the “US-East Region,” Amazon said, which is located in Virginia, and Americans all over the country were impacted.
Following the first outage, Amazon said it had “resolved the issue” and services had returned to normal. Until the second one this past Wednesday.
The question in my mind is not if, but when is the big one going to hit? When will we be left totally helpless and for how long?