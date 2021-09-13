Project Serve Our Soldiers, based in the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory in Rogersville, had to make the tough decision to cancel their annual fundraising craft festival which is the primary source of income for this non-profit organization that serves our active military.
A large portion of the funds raised from this event purchases items for the comfort holiday boxes and pays the postage when mailing them to the deployed military from Hawkins County.
“I guess this year, we will just cut back on what we normally put in the holiday comfort boxes.” said Corki Weart, the Director of Project Serve Our Soldiers. “With this being an indoor event, the rising cases of the very contagious Delta Variant and now the new MU version has become a real concern to us. We sought council from a well-respected M.D. of Hawkins County, then after prayerful consideration, Project Serve Our Soldiers felt it best to cancel this event and reschedule it for another date in 2022. Project Serve Our Soldiers feels that the safety and health of our shoppers, vendors and our volunteers is the highest of our priorities.”
People often ask what is Project Serve Our Soldiers and what do they do? The Goal and Mission of Project Serve Our Soldiers is to provide comfort to Hawkins County actively serving military personnel and their families on foreign and domestic soil through fundraising efforts and donations. An additional goal is to help meet Hawkins County community needs independently or in conjunction with other Hawkins County organizations.
Project Serve Our Soldiers is a non-profit organization that was founded right here in Hawkins County for our active military personnel that are from this wonderful county.
We do not restrict which USA branch of service these men and women are in nor does it matter what rank they carry but they must be actively serving and be stationed or deployed away from home and in this this case home is Hawkins County.
The deployment can be on foreign or domestic soil. Most people, in their minds, view a deployment as only being far away in some foreign country out in the middle of nowhere. When in fact, we have men and women that are serving active duty right here in the United States yet they are still far from home.
Last year we had a number of NJROTC/JRROTC students from both Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools that enlisted into the military and we began sharing with them just as they finished boot camp with our comfort boxes, letters, emails and text messages. We like to follow these young military personnel in their careers as soon as we can. They feel that they are getting a piece of home.
Project Serce Our Soldiers is only a tool that God has chosen to use to do the work itself. It is all done with volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, contact us at (407) 883-2036, or shoot us an email at projectserveoursoldiers@gmail.com