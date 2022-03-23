A Surgoinsville man was charged with felony evading arrest Sunday night after he allegedly fled a traffic stop to a dead end at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
HCSO Cpl. Michael Allen stated in his report that Jonathan Martin McCloud refused to exit the vehicle and had to be forcibly removed after a vehicle window was broken.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday the HCSO received a report that McCloud, 38, 1473 Carters Valley Road, Surgoinsville, had taken a vehicle without permission from a person who also resides at that address.
Around 11:13 p.m. Allen and CHPD Officer Roddy Miller located McCloud driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling on Highway 11-W near Volunteer High School.
Allen reported that when he attempted a traffic stop McCloud accelerated westbound on 11-W, and turned south on Phipps Bend Road.
Upon entering the industrial park McCloud turned onto Industrial Drive and was boxed-in by patrol cars at Alladin Plastics.
“I told him why we were stopping him and ordered him to roll the window down and turn off the car,” Allen stated in his report. “He then rolled the window down one inch and told me he did not have to do what I said.”
Allen said he warned McCloud that if he didn’t comply the window would be broken and he would be taken out of the vehicle. When McCloud repeated that he didn’t have to do what Allen said, the window was broken and seatbelt cut.
McCloud allegedly struggled with officers as he was pulled from the vehicle. Upon being arrested and searched McCloud was found to allegedly have a baggie containing .93 grams of meth in his pants pocket.
A computer check revealed that his driver’s license was suspended in 2021 for failure to comply with a breathalyzer test.
Aside from felony evading arrest, McCloud was asoo charged with joyriding, driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest and possession of meth.