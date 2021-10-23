Most business are not aware of the extent of the severe penalties for classifying workers as subcontractors when they are considered employees by the IRS and other agencies.
First, failing to properly classify a worker as an independent contractor can result in devastating penalties by the IRS.
Normal employee wages are subject to FICA (Social Security and Medicare) and income tax withholding. If the IRS determines that an individual has been misclassified, it can levy several penalties against the employer in addition to requiring payment of back taxes.
The employer can be responsible for a penalty of up to 3% of the wages, plus up to 40% of the FICA taxes that were not withheld from the employee and up to 100% of the matching FICA taxes the employer should have paid.
If the IRS decides that the employer misclassified its employees intentionally, the penalties are even greater.
In addition to the taxes, the business will also be required to pay a Failure to Pay Taxes penalty equal to 5% of the unpaid tax liability for each month up to 25% of the total tax liability. The IRS will also add interest on the taxes and penalties.
Additionally, a $50 fine can be assessed for each Form W-2 the employer failed to file on such employee.
The longer the employer misclassifies the contractor, the more IRS tax, penalties, and interest will accumulate.
Penalties can be levied by the state for failing to withhold state income taxes if the state requires the taxes to be withheld.
Businesses can be held responsible for failure to pay overtime under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and applicable state wage laws. Both criminal penalties and liability for back wages may be levied employers and executives that violate the FSLA laws.
Businesses can be held liable for failure to comply with federal I-9 requirements. Employers are required to keep properly filled out I-9s for each employee.
Employers can be required to pay for penalties for failing to pay the appropriate amount of money to the state unemployment insurance fund.
Businesses can be penalized for violation of state worker’s compensation insurance laws for unpaid premiums.
Anti-Discrimination violations under both federal and state law may be assessed for improperly classifying contractors.
Businesses may have liability exposure for failing to provide leave and reinstatement to eligible employees under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
Failing to count misclassified workers in determining federal WARN Act compliance obligations in the event of mass layoffs can result in result in penalties.
As you can see, it’s crucial to know the difference between a subcontractor and an employee for tax purposes. I will be covering this topic in a future column.
