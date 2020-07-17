It’s rare that we print editorials on the front page but in this case I’m making exception. I’m going to say something here that needs to be said, and said right here on page 1A, where it belongs:
THANK GOD FOR OUR PRAYER WARRIORS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS!!!
Last Saturday, a protest rally in Rogersville involving several hundred people — Black Lives Matter and New Panther Initiative supporters and others, and a group of counter-protestors — that could have gone south fast ... really fast.
Tensions were high on both sides, ramped up to a fever pitch largely as a result of social media posts.
Friday evening before the event, however, a group of people of faith — of several races — turned out for a prayer gathering across from the Courthouse to plead for Divine intervention and guidance to get the city through, compared to what has been seen at some other such “protests” across the country, an event that potentially could have resulted in needless, senseless heartache, bloodshed and destruction on all sides.
Those prayers, and the presence of hundreds of law enforcement officers, in my view, made the difference.
As it turned out on Saturday, there were close to 1,000 people gathered on different sides of metal barricades erected along Depot Street. Those barricades, and the police officers who lined them, were there not to intimidate but to maintain order and safety for all in attendance.
The Bill of Rights to the Constitution guarantees all Americans the right to FREEDOM OF SPEECH and to PEACEFULLY ASSEMBLE to air grievances. It does NOT, however, grant anyone or any group a license to commit lawless, criminal acts, an important truth that I believe has been lost somewhere in the midst of the TV images of chaos and violence that we see happening nationwide.
Thankfully, such chaos didn’t happen here. There were a couple of minor skirmishes, and a few arrests for disorderly conduct, but no one was seriously hurt, and no property was damaged or destroyed.
I can understand the apprehension and fear prior to the event, because, like all of you, I have watched the TV news in disbelief as America’s largest cities have been devastated by rioting, killing, arson, looting and general mayhem and lawlessness under the guise of “peaceful protests”.
People here were downright worried, which is why a lot of those on the “counter protestor” side of the barricades Saturday weren’t there to “protest” anything ... they were there simply as business owners and local citizens wanting to protect what is theirs.
Police officers were also posted along Main Street and several side streets, which were barricaded by city-owned trucks for the safety and protection of all, and also for the downtown businesses and the historic Courthouse which found themselves smack in the middle of what could easily — with one wrong word or deed — have quickly become a bloodbath .... a senseless battleground in which no one would have been declared a “winner”.
About 300 officers were on the ground in Rogersville that day, and for that I want to personally, and on behalf of this newspaper, send each one of those men and women our heartfelt gratitude for JOBS WELL DONE, as well as offering up thanks to God for HIS guidance which was clearly hovering over the gathering.
Unseen to many, even while the protest was underway, were several Christian people whom I saw kneeling in prayer in the background. God clearly heard and answered those prayers, so THANK YOU, to all of you prayer warriors, too!
Officers from the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office and Rogersville Police Department were joined by their counterparts from the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson City Police Department, Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office, Greeneville Police Department, Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office, Grainger Co. Sheriff’s Office, Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office Morristown Police Department, and probably several others. Those officers worked closely with Hawkins Co. EMS, Hawkins Co. Emergency Management Agency, and the dispatchers at Hawkins Co. 911.
I went up to as many of those officers as possible prior to and after the event and thanked them for their service. These men and women don’t get enough pats on the back, which I think is a dang shame.
For the record, there’s not a person I know, of any race, including police officers, who condones what happened to George Floyd, the black man whose death sparked the massive nationwide protests. When something inexcusable like that happens, it affects every American, no matter their race.
The vast majority of America’s police officers are good, solid, honorable, professionals of character and courage who put on their uniforms and badges every day and their lives on the line to face the drug thugs, terrorists, murderers, rapists, thieves and others who would be just fine if our nation became a jungle whereby the lawless rule.
America’s police officers as a whole must NOT be judged by the actions of a handful of “bad actors”.
But, as has been seen in many of the protests nationwide, there are also “bad actors” across the color spectrum, including some in BLM, Antifa, and other groups who are sadly using Mr. Floyd’s death as an excuse to commit lawless atrocities.
There again, we likewise must NOT prejudicially judge all in that movement by the actions of a few, because the protestors who came here last weekend, that I spoke with personally, did not come to damage or destroy.
From reports that I heard and saw, the few problems that were encountered were caused by a handful of troublemakers who weaseled their way into the crowd in an attempt to further muddy already troubled waters.
You know, when it comes down to it, I think that most of us with an ounce of common sense and decency, black and white, want the same thing ... to be able to live, work, play, and retire in a nation where law, unity, peace and justice rules. We all want our families, our homes and businesses to be safe, and protected. We all want to raise our kids in safe communities.
Rogersville and Hawkins County are not hotbeds of racism and hate, and much of the “bad blood” expressed on the “counter-protest” side that day was simply verbalized by local people who did not appreciate outside groups who think they know it all coming into town to “enlighten” and “educate” us.
I may not be a “native” of this area, but in the six years I have been here, I have met people — black and white — who tell glowing stories of how the races have lived and worked harmoniously together here in Rogersville over the decades, even when some other areas of the country were reeling from riots during the struggle for Civil Rights.
There is not a racist bone in my body, and my heart cries for what is happening right now in America.
Are there a few “bad apples” in Hawkins County? Well, for sure there are. Every community has ‘em ... race-baiters, consumed by hate, ignorance and prejudice, who just can’t seem to get it through their thick skulls that the Lord God made every human being on the face of the planet: black, white, brown, yellow, and red. And according to the Bible I read, there’s not one of us — no, not one! — who can claim to be perfect. If that be true, then no one has reason to hate a fellow human brother or sister because of the color of their skin. If we do, and call ourselves Christians, the Bible makes it clear: we are sinners and the truth is not in us.
And then, their are the well-meaning but totally misinformed folks who take to social media and post (and — God help ‘em!! — repost 10,000 times!) gossip, lies and rumors that are total BS and have no basis in fact whatsoever.
The end result of the event on Saturday was that, other than a couple of minor skirmishes, the event was peaceful, other than some childish vulgarity and slurs shouted across the barricades, which frankly could have been avoided.
Talking about racial matters isn’t easy for a lot of folks, black and white. I understand that. Even though Hawkins County has a stellar reputation when it comes to race relations, talk we should, on a local and national level, and screaming, cursing at, and spitting in the faces of those whom we do not understand or see eye-to-eye with is no way to get past our differences.
Prayer and meaningful discussion is what will remove many potholes from that rocky road.
Truthfully, though, some hard-heads on both sides may never be able to get to that point. That has always been so and, knowing human nature, probably won’t change some minds or opinions.
The violence, hate and destruction that has gripped our country of late cannot continue. Innocent children — babies, for God’s sake! — are being gunned down in some of our big cities by gangs of gutless, evil thugs. Those atrocities must stop and the perpetrators arrested and brought to justice. ‘Two wrongs’, after all, do NOT make ‘one right’.
None of those lawless acts will bring Mr. Floyd back to life, and no one is above the law. No one.
The officers responsible for Mr. Floyd’s death will be dealt with in a court of law, as they should be. So should those protestors responsible for the acts of anarchy, arson, looting, and wanton violence that dominate the national news every single day.
We are all AMERICANS by blood, birth, or choice., and as Jesus Himself said in the Gospel of Mark 3:25: ”... if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”
Democracy, capitalism, and the American spirit to go as far in life as one can go cannot be allowed to fail. What we do NOT need is more communism, Marxism, socialism, fascism, and lawlessness taking a toe-hold in our society.
Snippets of meaningful discussion did take place on Saturday, however, as I saw some of the out-of-county protestors and local folks standing face-to-face at the barricades engaging in what appeared to be serious one-on-one conversations. I saw a few smiles break out and a couple of handshakes happen. I even saw one genuine bear hug between two people, one black, one white.
Good signs all ... proving that there is HOPE.
Yeah, there was the handful of troublemakers and wannabe badasses, but again, if we are honest, everyone knows that radical extremists exist on BOTH SIDES of the racial divide, and, sadly, intelligent conversation and peaceful intentions don’t accomplish much when it comes to that crowd.
I’ll be the first one to admit, I don’t have all the answers. No one does. But I do know that in America, we have always been a “melting pot”. The Latin phrase on our money — “E Pluribus Unum” — says it all: “Out of many, one”.
Is America perfect? No. But it is the ONLY country on the face of God’s green Earth where I would choose to live. We have a gold mine of national treasures here, the foremost being FREEDOM.
There are things in our past for which we rightfully should be, remorseful for. But there are two sides to every story and much of that story is not taught, and even suppressed, by liberal, left-wing, looney-tune college professors who are skewing the minds of today’s young people. Even in K-12 schools nowadays, there are many untold stories from history that most children of 2020 have no clue about, simply because the truth matters not to those who oppose it, and who want those stories to remain untold.
But here’s also a nugget of truth: no matter how much one yells, screams, riots, tears down monuments or raises unholy hell, those actions cannot and will not change one thing, alter one second, not one deed, of anything that happened decades, if not centuries before any one of us ever saw the light of day.
It’s time to stop living in the past. Remember our past, yes — the good, the bad, and the ugly — and talk about it, rationally and sanely, because as someone once said, those who forget their past history are doomed to repeat it.
It’s time America as a whole resolved to live and work together to make our towns, our counties, our states, and our nation BETTER PLACES through cooperation and fellowship, and that is far more likely to happen when SANITY, the rule of LAW, and LOVE for our fellow brothers and sisters dominate the conversation.
Do black lives matter?
Of course they do!
So do white lives, yellow lives, brown lives, red lives ... and the “blue” lives of our police officers and first responders!
Yes!
ALL ARE PRECIOUS IN GOD’S EYES.
If we could only understand that truth, the majority of humanity’s self-created problems and heartaches would suddenly and miraculously disappear.