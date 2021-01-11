This article is the second installment of a short series in the Review entitled “Five questions with __” that aims to capture how Hawkins Countians are reacting to the 2020 Presidential Election and the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
The Review spoke to several Hawkins County citizens who hold no public offices and are not representatives of any local political organizations in hopes of sharing a range of perspectives from real local citizens.
Each interviewee is asked the same set of five questions, which can be found below.
The series was initially begun shortly after the November, 2020 Presidential Election. However, one of the questions has since been updated to ask participants their thoughts on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Review aims to capture a hyper-local view on how residents feel that the Presidential Election and the Capitol riot will affect their family and our small community.
Some have said that the nation feels perhaps more divided now than it has in a long time. Do you feel like this has affected Hawkins County? Do you feel that the county is divided?
'Based on voting trends in Hawkins County, we remain very solidly Republican," Bledsoe told the Review. "With that knowledge, I don't feel we would be a good example of a county divided. However, with politics being a hot topic of debate all over the country right now, we are certainly having tough conversations with one another more frequently. The beautiful irony of being a human is that the uniqueness that makes us all individuals will in some ways divide us, and because of that, I do feel we have experienced the impacts of a tumultuous political climate here, just on a much smaller scale."
How do you feel now that congress has certified President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory? Why?
"Disappointed," Bledsoe told the Review. "Fair, secure, and straightforward voting is the foundation of a functioning constitutional republic. In this election, with record numbers of mail-in ballot voting, many people felt their votes were mishandled. There are more allegations of election interference and fraud than at any point in our nation’s history. I felt we were in such extraordinary circumstances that a commission should be appointed to conduct an audit - putting doubts aside and presenting evidence. Unfortunately, with so much doubt still swirling about the validity of the Biden presidency, I feel that our country will be separated between those who respect him as a president and those who view him as "commander-in-theif" of a stolen presidency."
How do you feel like that the outcome of this election will affect your life and Hawkins County?
"Though I don't know yet what the Biden presidency holds for us, I do know that the executive branch of the United States (including the President) is responsible for making decisions that impact the lives of US citizens nationwide," Bledsoe told the Review. "Some examples of what may be impacted include trade agreements, social security, education, Medicare/Medicaid, immigration, gun rights and pharmaceutical drug approval. Passing legislation in those areas will affect both Hawkins County and the country as a whole for better or worse. That’s why I’m a proponent of giving power to the states and letting them vote on issues for themselves. What may be best for me here in Hawkins County, TN may not be best for someone in another state."
The phrase 'vote like the future depends on it' has been used on both sides this year. Do you feel like this election has been different or, perhaps, more important than others in the past.
"This is the first election in US history since the 1918 flu outbreak conducted in the midst of a global pandemic," Bledsoe told the Review. "Public health crises impact the way campaigning and voting take place. Just by that standard, I feel this election has been vastly different than most. Also, Trump's administration is only the second time (he follows president Obama) a president has been allowed social media. We heard from President Trump almost daily - more than any other sitting president, which also makes this election unique. People felt a personal connection with him and his office. The election itself has been a point of contention for American citizens and in response has incited strong opinions on each side. The way the Biden administration handles that division will set the tone for the next four years in American politics."
How do you feel about what unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6? Why? What, if any, long-term effects do you think this event will have on the nation and on Hawkins County?
"Honestly, I felt a series of complex emotions on the night of January 6," Bledsoe told the Review. "I support peaceful protest and thus supported the 'Save America' rally. I do feel that if we have issues with our government, we should go straight to the source and make our voices heard. Hundreds of protestors did such thing at the capitol when Brett Kavanaugh was voted into the Supreme Court. What I do not support is insurrection, loss of life and property damage. I can't in good conscience support the storming of our nation's capitol by a fringe group of Trump supporters. I also can't equate those who came only to cause a riot and destruction as examples of the average American Trump voter. These events also showed that mass media can surely set the tone of how we remember history. We can't dispute the fact that tensions are high right now in US politics. This event only amplified that. Long-term, It will make the recovery of the current political climate slower and rougher. It will change the lives of those who experienced it forever. It's unclear now what other effects may come from this event in the future."