During a Dec. 7 event at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Rogersville Santa greeted children of all ages as Pat Wilkosz and her Merry Elves loaded cars with food and gifts for seven families. Recipients also received gift certificates for Pizza Hut meals donated by Pizza Hut in Rogersville. Coats were donated by the Knights of Columbus for each child. The damp cold weather did not hamper the love and charity of the group. All photos courtesy of William Hewitt.
St. Henry's Catholic Church hosts Christmas for the Children party
