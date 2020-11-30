A Mount Carmel man who flagged down police after hitting a deer with his car was subsequently arrested when it was discovered that the driver was under the influence.
Mount Carmel Patrolman Brad Whitson was flagged down by Hunter (Peyton) Hill at around 11:34 p.m. on Nov. 21 near 6560 Carters Valley Road in Church Hill.
When Whitson stopped to speak with Hill, Hill explained that he had hit a deer with car.
According to Whitson's report he "smelled a strong odor of alcohol" on Hill.
"Mr. Hill admitted to having three or four beers that afternoon," read the report.
Once Hill consented to a field sobriety test, Whitson noted that Hill "could not keep his balance during the instruction stage of the walk and turn test. He also missed heel-to-toe, stepped off the line and used arms for balancing. During the one-leg stand, Hill used arms for balance and put his foot down."
Hill contented to a blood draw for chemical testing to determine if he was impaired. After the blood draw, Hill was arrested and transported to the Hawkins County jail.