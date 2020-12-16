ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES will be closed on December 23rd, 24th, and the 25th for Christmas. The garbage pickup will be as follows Monday December 21st, Tuesday December 22nd, and Wednesday December 23rd will be picked up on Monday December 21st. The garbage pickup for Thursday December 24th, and Friday December 25th, will be on Tuesday December 22nd.
HAWKINS COUNTY MAYOR’S OFFICE will be closed December 23, 24, & 25.
HAWKINS COUNTY CONVENIENCE CENTERS will be closing at 12 noon on December 24 and closed on December 25 & January 1.
HAWKINS COUNTY RECYCLING CENTER will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, & January 1.
DECEMBER 30
HAWKINS CO. PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building
JANUARY 12, 2021
HAWKINS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY will be hosting a Hawkins County Hazard Mitigation Committee meeting. This will be a virtual meeting and residents of Hawkins County are invited to attend. The purpose of this meeting is to review past hazards and disasters. This review will lead to discussions surrounding beneficial projects Hawkins County can put into place to help reduce the long-term impacts for disastrous events. This meeting is also to help Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency develop a meaningful and FEMA approved Hazard Mitigation Plan to assist with understanding the true impacts of natural disaster events along with being eligible for future grants to assist with paying for the projects. The meeting will be held on January 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM via WebEx. You do not need to have a specialized software; just access to a computer and a phone. If you are interested in, attending, please call the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency office at 423-272-8059 to receive further information.