The Local Artists Gallery would like to wish all our customers, friends, and neighbors a very Happy New Year and a blessed 2022.
We are foregoing our normal Artist of the Month for January, and instead want to welcome some of our newest members who have recently joined us.
Sabra Landry is our newest member having just joined us this month. She comes to us from the state of Florida after retiring as a Direct Care Director for 20 years with a Masters in Public Administration, she was also a professional floral designer and instructor for the last 30 years. She moved to Rogersville a year ago and started taking painting lessons in The Gallery’s art classes in September. She says it was a great class, and although she’s been painting in oils for 36 years there’s always something new to learn. Sabra paints in acrylics and Chinese Brush painting as well, however oil painting is her favorite medium. She also continues to dabble in other media such as stained glass, tole painting, floral design and anything else that piques her interest. Sabra states that she is thrilled to be a new Gallery member and so pleased to have met so many nice and helpful people. We have her daughter to thank for pulling her in to the Gallery and talking to the member on duty and then encouraging her mother to apply.
Michele Howe was born and raised in Northwest Indiana. She and her husband Ralph retired to East Tennessee in 2002. She has been artistic as far back as she can remember and is a self-taught artist. Although she has worked with many mediums, she specializes in wood-burning “Pyrography”. By popular demand wood-burning became the medium of choice for her. She has won several awards including “best in Show”, and has done commission pieces all over the United States, Canada, and Europe. You can find her work displayed in businesses as well as our Local Artists Gallery at 124 E. Main Street, Rogersville, TN. Michele’s motto: when one receives the gift of art, it is important to pay it forward.
Keith Utter is a professional photographer and master craftsman. While predominantly a landscape and wildlife photographer, Keith also spent nearly ten years photographing approximately 300 concerts. His interests in recent years has transcended toward Travel and Adventure photography. Whether hiking and climbing mountains or venturing thru some incredible landscapes, he has enjoyed capturing and showcasing images of places most people may never see or experience. Keith’s photographic adventures include many trips to the highest peaks of Colorado, the Glaciers of Iceland, and the mountains of Ecuador and her coveted Galapagos islands. In mid-October of 2019 he took his adventuresome spirit to Tanzania, Africa for a successful attempt to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. After that he spent 4 days on safari photographing in Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro Crater. Keith has many award-wining photographs from various venues, his photographs have appeared in newspapers such as the N.J. Herald, the Star Ledger and the N.Y. Daily News, and the Journal magazine as well as architectural and sporting magazines, calendars, and web-site advertising. His most crowning achievement was to have a collection of his photographs selected for a permanent gallery at the “Bon Secours” Medical Center.
Teresa Utter, Keith’s wife, became interested in pour painting and once settled into their new home in Rogersville in May of 2021, decided to give it a try. She loved the outcome of the different techniques and use of many colors, and has learned these techniques through various websites and by following several artists. Teresa says she is a work in progress, and over the years has done many projects such as : wreath making, ceramics, needlepoint, jewelry, and she still wants to try stained glass. Teresa retired from her full time job with the N.J. Dept. of Education in 2017, however she continued working as part time House Manager for a small Concert Theater in northern N.J. until relocating to Rogersville.
We at The Gallery are pleased to have these talented artists with us, and welcome their participation and wish them The Best of Luck.
As Sabra Landry learned, The Local Artists Gallery also offers Art Classes. The Busy Brushes is an Adult Art class that The Local Artists Gallery has been hosting for the community for over fourteen years.
Currently hosted by Monica Byington, who began classes there herself in 2015 under the tutelage of Christine Fore who had led the classes since their inception, these classes meet twice a week at The Gallery on Wednesday from 2PM to 4PM and Saturday from 1PM to 3PM.
Many of the members of these classes have gone on to participating in Art Shows and even to joining The Gallery as Sabra did. This is an excellent opportunity for adults interested in painting to learn skills in color mixing, composition, painting techniques in acrylics primarily, but also other mediums such as oils, pastels, watercolor, and drawing.
Included are tips needed to complete beautiful works of art yourself. The cost is $10.00 per class and most materials are provided. The Gallery also hosts a children’s class on Saturday from 10:30AM to 12PM, and we are in the process of setting up an Intermediate Art Class for 13 to 18 year olds.
Please come out to your Local Artists Gallery and meet these new artists and see their work and don’t forget about our artists who have been with us either.