A Kingsport man was charged with DUI and two counts of child endangerment earlier this week after he allegedly left his children ages 9 and 4 alone in the back seat of his pickup around 1 a.m. near Surgoinsville.
Deputy Ricky Begley stated in his report that at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday he responded to Madeline Lane near Surgoinsville where he located the children in the pickup, belonging to Wesley Allen Lane, 33, 1924 Birchwood Road, Kingsport.
Begley discovered that Lane had an ex-girlfriend living in the vicinity, and went to the location to check on her welfare. Another deputy stayed with the children during that time, but while Begley was speaking to the ex he was notified that Lane had returned to the pickup.
Begley stated in his report that Lane appeared to be highly intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, and was argumentative with deputies.
Lane reportedly told deputies that he was getting into his truck and leaving.
One of the children stated that Lane had purchased a bottle of alcoholic beverage and was drinking it as he drove to where he left them. A two-thirds empty bottle was located in the pickup.
Lane told deputies he’d driven to that location to locate his wallet, which was actually sitting in the center console next to an open alcohol beverage.
“Mr. Lane began asking officers on the scene which one was there to sleep with his ex-girlfriend,” Begley said. “Mr. Lane was not concerned about the welfare of the children, and was more concerned about what his ex-girlfriend was doing.”
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests Lane was arrested. He was later additionally charged with violation of implied consent for failure to submit a blood draw.
He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Sessions Court and released from jail on his own recognizance with his next court hearing set for May 16.