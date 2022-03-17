Mount Carmel Elementary went a little wacky during the National Read Across America Week of from Feb. 28 to March 4.
This is an event that is celebrated each year around the birthday of Dr. Seuss.
Each day of the week has a different theme set from books written by Dr. Seuss.
The most popular book chosen is always “The Cat in the Hat”.
MCES students and staff were encouraged to wear crazy hats or the famous red and white Cat in the Hat — hat.
Dr. Seuss had a vivid imagination and Wednesday is always “Wacky Tacky Wednesday.”
Students and teachers share books not only from Dr. Seuss, but other authors also.
Teachers also invite special guests to come in and share a book during this exciting week. It’s a fun week of reading, dressing up, and going a little wacky.
“A few ‘stinky’ feet, several silly hats, some sleepy children, and even some wacky tacky people filled the halls of Mount Carmel Elementary,” said MCES teacher Kim McCann. “It’s always fun celebrating the one who filled our imagination with many silly things Dr. Seuss.”
All photos courtesy of Kim McCann