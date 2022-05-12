A Church Hill man was arraigned Monday on several charges including assault on an officer and gun and meth possession after he allegedly struck a state trooper with his motorcycle during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred on May 4 shortly before 1 a.m. when THP Trooper Chris Vaughan reportedly observed a motorcycle with an expired tag on Rt. 346 near the Mount Pleasant Road intersection.
Vaughan reported that the driver continued slowly, passing several safe places to pull over while speaking to his passenger.
Eventually the driver, identified as Christopher Wayne Wallen, 39, 150 Wallentown Road, Church Hill, stopped near the Wallentown Road intersection.
Vaughan reported that he observed the passenger attempting to get off the motorcycle. Vaughan pulled his patrol car in front of the bike, exited his patrol car, and ordered Wallen to get off his bike, but Wallen didn’t comply
“He was not putting his hands up, and was still trying to get the bike in gear,” Vaughan said. “I went to detain the rider, and he then accelerated and hit me with the front left corner of the motorcycle. At that time I was able to remove the rider from the bike and get him to the ground.”
During the struggle Wallen’s left hand was tucked under his belly, Vaughan reported. After Vaughan was able to get Wallen’s hands cuffed he found a Taurus .380 handgun in Wallen’s waistband.
Vaughan reported that Wallen was also found to be in possession of approximately three grams of meth in his coat and a broken Suboxone pill in his pants pocket.
Wallen was also found to have a suspended license with three prior driving on suspended convictions.
He was charged with assault on an officer, unlawful possession of a weapon, meth possession, driving on a suspended license 4th offense, no insurance and two registration violations.
As of Wednesday Wallen was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending a May 18 preliminary hearing.