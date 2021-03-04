“Meaningless! Meaningless!...Everything is meaningless,” the wisest man ever said. In the Book of Ecclesiastes, Solomon expressed this conviction about 35 times. “I have seen all the things that are done under the sun; all of them are meaningless, a chasing after the wind” (Ecclesiastes1:14).
Ecclesiastes, Solomon’s written sermon, analyzes life’s experiences with a theme that all of life is meaningless, hollow, and futile if it isn’t rightly related to God. Solomon opined that life without God has no purpose or hope; man’s worth comes only from the Lord. People apart from God unsuccessfully search for fulfillment and enjoyment to calm their restlessness and to fill the hole in their hearts.
Solomon claimed to have followed all of his whimsical passions only to realize that it was like “chasing after the wind” (Chapter 2). He affirmed that without the Lord, nothing could satisfy man (2:25), for true satisfaction comes from knowing God’s purpose for our lives and living it. How interesting that this came from a powerful king who had great wealth, wisdom, respect, and everything he could want on earth. Have you been searching for fulfillment and satisfaction apart from God?
Ecclesiastes’ somewhat cynical chapters contain gold nuggets of wisdom. One that captured my attention was, “He has also set eternity in the hearts of men” (3:11). God has created in us a yearning for the kind of perfect world that existed before sin entered it. Likewise, believers look forward to their promised paradise after death.
Do you long for the new heaven and earth where there is no sin, Satan, and suffering? If not, why not? Do you love the world too much to want to leave it? “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” Paul expressed his desire to continue his fruitful labor, but also wanted to go to his eternal home (Philippians1:21-24; 2Corinthians 5:8). Do you consider heaven your home? A Christians’ awareness of living in this world, but not belonging to it, is certainly intensifying.
Current events appall me as our nation’s and world’s evil is exposed. Politicians are now calling for the persecution of Christians by labeling them a terrorist group and trying to pass the “Equality Act,” which is a misnomer. America’s new administration wants to fund abortions worldwide. Christians are hunted and killed in Africa, or persecuted, tortured, and left to starve and die in prison in North Korea and China. Thank God those martyrs are happy in heaven (Ecclesiastes 4:2; 1Corinthians 2:9).
Acknowledging the injustice and oppression in the world, Solomon and David asserted that God doesn’t ignore those wrongs, but will bring them to an end at His appointed time (Ecclesiastes12:14;Psalm 37:13). Psalm 37 reveals God’s coming judgment, and compares the eternal rewards of the righteous to the wicked’s permanent destruction. We must live with eternal values in view, realizing that justice will eventually be given. The hope Christians have is not for this world, but for the one to come.
Solomon concluded that purpose and gratification fill one’s subconscious void by earnestly serving the Lord. One’s appetite will never be contented with the world’s temporary pleasures and pursuits, because life without God is unfulfilling and meaningless. In other words, life without God is just existing.