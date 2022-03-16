Rogersville Parks and Rec director Matthew Elkins said last week he’s hoping to schedule a special event at the City Park on the Fourth of July to coincide with the Fireworks display.
Fireworks organizers said they’re not planning concerts or other special events at the City Park this Fourth of July, although the massive fireworks display is still on.
Elkins told the Rogersville Parks and Rec Board at its March 8 meeting he’s been approached by an individual who organizes large Cornhole tournaments about the possibility of using the City Park for an event on the Fourth of July, or other times.
Another possibility for the Fourth of July would be a disk golf tournament; whiffle ball, or bringing back the 3-on-3 basketball tournament which was a staple of the Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration for many years.
If a large cornhole or disk golf event was scheduled, Elkins said he might also invite food trucks to serve the event.
Elkins said he’s open to new ideas about potential tournaments and events at the City Park whether they be on the Fourth of July or other times.
10-year master plan
Elkins noted that the 10-year parks master plan project which began last year in partnership with Hawkins County and Church Hill will be on the agenda for approval by the Parks Board and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at their April meetings.
Elkins noted that the contract with the company that is compiling the plan for the cities and county expires at the end of April, and the plan must be finalized by then.
This plan identifies the needs and wants for county and city parks over the next 10 years. The plan is also required for the cities and counties to be eligible for grant funding from the state for park improvements.
Elkins said the plan will be delivered to board members at least a week in advance of next month’s board meetings.
Disk golf tee pads
Elkins reported there are 12 disk golf tee pads that need to be poured. Six others are already on paved areas and don’t need to be changed.
Elkins said he’s building six pads at a time, and six frames are already built. as of last week he was waiting for a few dry days in a row so the ground is dry when they pull in a truck to pour the concrete.
He noted that one of the tee pads in the second group of six is on the side of a hill where they can’t get a truck, so they’ll have to take several wheel-barrel loads of concrete to complete that pad.
Baseball/softball signups
Elkins reported to the Board that the city is offering 13-15 year-old baseball and softball. The deadline to register is March 18. Player evaluations will be the following week and they’ll put teams together.
They’ll start practicing the week of April 4, and games start the week of April 25. Barring weather postponements the season is expected to conclude the second week of June.