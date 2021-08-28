By the time you’re reading this sometime over the weekend of Aug. 27-29 Lynn and I will be deep into relaxation mode at our favorite campground way on the far western end of Cherokee Lake.
There’s one particular site we always get facing the lake where you can’t see any other campsites. Unless someone floats by in a boat or kayak, we might as well be the only two people on the planet.
I’m not going to tell you the name of this campground because there’s already too much competition for campsites there. We’ve had this particular site booked since March, and we were lucky to get it.
Memorial weekend, the Fourth of July and Labor Day were already booked that far in advance. The world definitely needs more campgrounds. More specifically, Hawkins County needs a campground.
A couple of years ago I wrote a column for a different publication suggesting that the big vacant field at Laurel Run Park (LRP) would be a good place to create a county operated campground.
I can tell you from personal experience, there are more campers in this country than there are campgrounds to serve them.
Some places like Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores Ala. where we stayed in July you’ve got to book a year in advance at least. The same with our old campground in Myrtle Beach. Just about any decent campground in the Smoky Mountains and western North Carolina is the same way.
If Hawkins County installed a public campground along the Holston River at LRP, with all that amazing scenery and tranquility, they’d be booked a year in advance just like everywhere else.
My original column was met with mixed reactions. A lot of folks thought it was a really good idea, but the county administration at the time didn’t consider it a serious option.
The idea seems to be gaining new traction, however. It was a topic of discussion during the county commission’s Aug. 5 Parks Committee meeting. Once again there were mixed reactions, and some county staff expressed concern about flooding at the park, which is definitely an issue.
During the rainy season that field is saturated and I’ve seen times when half the park was under water. That’s why you’d close the campground during the rainy season. Keep it closed from Christmas to Easter, and if monsoon weather is in the forecast they might have to send everyone home and give them a rain check.
We’re talking about a travelers campground. No long term or permanent campers. They stay the weekend, or a week or two at the most, and send them on their way.
If the county did a feasibility study, and it came back favorable toward installing a campground there, I would suggest doing it in stages. Maybe start with 10 sites and see how that goes. If my prediction is correct and the demand is high, put in another 10.
Judging by the size of that field, including the old softball field which hardly ever used, I think they could get at least 40 really good campsites in LRP. Maybe more.
Multiple commissioners on the Parks Committee responded favorably toward at least studying the idea of putting a campground at LRP. Another supporter of the idea is Mayor Jim Lee who pointed to that folks want to camp where there’s stuff to do.
LRP has a lot to keep you busy like mountain biking, hiking, a boat ramp, fishing, a playground, tennis, basketball, disk golf, that awesome creek for kids to play in, and floating down the river on an inner tube.
It’s about an hour journey by tube from the Derrick Park boat ramp in Church Hill to the LRP boat ramp.
If you’re old guy like me, the attraction to camping at LRP would be sitting quietly in the shade with a hamburger on the grill and watching the river flow past. In other words doing nothing.
I’m just an idea man. It’s your county, and your park, and citizens are in a better position today than ever before to have an influence on what happens at LRP.
Hawkins County his partnering with Rogersville and Church Hill to create a 10-year-plan for county and municipal parks. Completion of that plan is a requirement for most of the state grants that would help pay for proposed park improvements.
The first step is a public survey currently available online at the county parks Facebook page which is called “Laurel Run Park and St. Clair Park — Hawkins County TN”.
There’s also link to the survey on the Hawkins County website at hawkinscountytn.gov, or you can fill out a paper survey at the County Mayor’s office in Rogersville if you don’t want to do it online.
The survey asks your opinions of the current park condition and amenities, and then asks what improvements, if any, you’d recommend.
Do you want a splash pad, a swimming pool, a shooting range, a velodrome, more playgrounds, ax throwing, or a motocross track. It don’t cost no extra to ask.
I already cast my vote in favor of a quiet place to camp, grill a hamburger, and watch the river flow past at LRP.