Do you remember your favorite childhood cartoons? Casper the Friendly Ghost was my favorite. Among the abundance of superheroes, Mighty Mouse and Superman were the ones I watched. If you viewed the show enough times, you probably also remember the program’s introduction — both the lyrics and melody. Mighty Mouse (MM) lead-in: “‘Here I come to save the day!’ That means MM is on the way. Yes sir, when there is a wrong to right, MM will join the fight, on the sea or on the land he gets the situation well in hand.”
Probably the most recognizable superhero intro is Superman’s. “Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound — Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird…it’s a plane…it’s Superman! Yes, it’s Superman, strange visitor from another planet who came to earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. Superman — who can change the course of mighty rivers, bend steel with his bare hands, and was disguised as Clark Kent — fights a never-ending battle for truth, justice and the American way.”
I wanted to be Lois Lane so I could fly in the sky with Superman.
Did you have a favorite superhero? Your child or grandchild can probably name many more … like Batman, Spiderman, and Wonder Woman.
Why do we like superheroes? Maybe because they represent goodness and justice in a broken world. We like happy endings in which the bad guy gets caught and punished, and the victims are rescued. We should rejoice when real heroes accomplish similar feats.
Our military’s elite have rescued people, eliminated murderers, and thwarted disasters from hurting our nation. And occasionally they perform missions secretly, without credit or fanfare. “Argo” is a movie about the 1979 Iran hostage crisis and the rescue of six Americans who had escaped the embassy. One agent, Tony, came up with a creative plan and led the Americans out, and no one knew about him until President Clinton declassified the information.
Recognizable modern day heroes include our firemen, police, medics, and everyday citizens who risk their lives by helping others in dangerous situations. In biblical history, Esther (approaching the king) and David (fighting Goliath) are deemed heroes. Yet, there’s a Superhero above all heroes, whose loving effort involved every human being with everlasting consequences. He’s the only sinless man that ever lived, and He enabled salvation for all mankind. Jesus’ life on this planet happened long ago, but many people aren’t interested or don’t believe His identity, while others refuse to personally accept His redeeming work. Who is Jesus to you?
There’s extensive evidence of Jesus’ supernatural life. Scripture and thousands of other ancient manuscripts recorded His birth, teachings and miracles, death, and resurrection. There were hundreds of eyewitnesses. And archeological digs are still confirming biblical places, people, and events. Jesus impacted the world to such a degree that His life became the focal point of time (BC/AD). Moreover, believers everywhere can feel His spiritual presence.
Comparing Jesus to Superman, Jesus is real and eternal while Superman is fictitious. Jesus is fully man and fully God. He came to earth as a baby and matured with knowledge, powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. Jesus didn’t need speed; He could disappear and reappear somewhere else. He didn’t need laser vision to peer through walls; He already knew everybody’s name and location, and could read minds. He frequently performed miracles, revealing His compassion and power over people’s disabilities and diseases, living creatures, earth’s elements (wind, water, and fire), food, and even death. With purpose, Jesus died, resurrected, and ascended into heaven. From there, He is still active in helping and saving people, and continually answering His followers’ prayers. He promised, “He will call upon me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him” (Psalm 91:15). Jesus is Lord and Savior of the world.
Best of all, on one future day, people will be able to say, “Look! Up in the sky! …It’s Jesus!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.