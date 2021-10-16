Mimi Borger is the Rogersville Local Artists Gallery “Artist of the Month” for October.
Every month one local artists’ name is drawn to be Artist of the Month.
The right side of the storefront window display is dedicated to that artists’ works for the month, and that artist has the option of having a show and reception. The Gallery said there was no show scheduled for Borger as of Wednesday, however.
Borger stated that from a young age, has been a self-taught artist, working in the mediums of oil, watercolor and acrylic paints, ink, and glass.
“Visiting museums in the United States and abroad, and apprenticing in restoration of antique art in the Hudson Valley of New York, I have been inspired as I carefully studied the art and techniques of great artists and illustrators,” Borger said. “My artwork ranges from cartoon drawing and illustration to realism, romantic realism, and surrealistic art.”
Borger is also an author, and winner of the 2005 Cancer Awareness Coalition Earth Day Award for publishing “The Story of Mr. Allergyhead.”
“I share my experiences to help adults and children understand, identify and naturally eliminate allergens and toxins from diet and environment,” Borger said. “The book includes a 32-page cartoon illustrated story.”
Her natural wellness ‘Healtheorium’ articles, are published by the Rio Rancho, N.M. Observer newspaper along with simple food and herbal supplement information that can be found online at mimi.com.co.
“My work fills my heart and feeds my soul and lends a purpose to my life that I hope touches the lives and minds of others,” Borger said.