CHS Senior Cooper Bolton named Joe E Fairchild Scholarship Recipient

The recipient of the fifth Joe E. Fairchild Scholarship is Cooper Jones Bolton, a 2020 graduate of Cherokee High School.
He is the son of Wes and Mollie Bolton.
Cooper is an outstanding student with a 4.0 GPA. He plans to attend Vanderbilt University in the fall and major in Neuroscience on the pre-med track.
The scholarship with a stipend of $1,000.00 is presented in honor of Joe E. Fairchild, who had 46 years of experience as an educator in Hawkins County and spent 22 years as an assistant principal at Cherokee High School.
