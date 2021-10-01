On September 20, 2021, at approx. 10:30 a.m. the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of what appeared to be burned human remains on Substation Road, Mooresburg TN.
Upon arrival at the scene, Sheriff’s Deputies found a deceased male whose body had been burned. Hawkins County Sheriff’s Detectives with the assistance of the TN Bureau of Investigation investigating this incident, learned that the deceased man was Jacob Britt Sawyer, age 26, of Erwin Tenn.
An autopsy of Mr. Sawyer revealed that he had been shot multiple times, and set on fire, his manor of death was homicide.
During the course of this intense investigation, Jordan Vance Coleman (Alias Jordan Vance Way), age 23, of Teleford, Tenn. and Isabelle A. Krueger, age 22, of 118 Coward Road Apt #1, Mooresburg Tenn., became persons of interest, after thorough investigation, the evidence in the case was presented to a Hawkins County Grand Jury on October 1, 2021 and an Indictment was obtained charging both with First Degree Murder, Conspiracy To Commit First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent To Deliver, Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Evidence.
Both are currently being held in the Hawkins County Jail, Jordon V. Coleman held on $1,000,000 Bond, Isabelle A. Krueger held on $750,000 Bond, Initial Court Date December 10, 2021, Hawkins County Criminal Court.
Assisting the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TN. Bureau of Investigation was the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and TN. Wildlife Resources Agency.
This is still an ongoing investigation, no other details or information are available.