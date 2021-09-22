Local fitness instructor Chad Wilhelm has a plan to help you burn off some of those extra holiday calories while helping raise money to benefit needy children.
Last week the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed allow Wilhelm, who owns and operates the Mindful Body Fitness gym, host a 5K fun run through Rogersville on Saturday, Dec. 11.
All proceeds from he event would benefit Holston United Methodist Home For Children in Greeneville.
“It’s a good home,” Wilhelm told the BMA at its Sept. 14 meeting. “A lot of orphans. Kids who don’t have a lot, and we want all the proceeds to go to that.”
Wilhelm said the start/finish would be at his gym, which is located at 4017 Rt. 66 in Rogersville. The route would follow Broadway to Armstrong, and hit Locust Street, Main Street, Colonial Road, McKinney Avenue and then back onto Broadway and back to the gym.
The tentative start time is 8 a.m. Check the Mindful Body Fitness Facebook page in the coming weeks for more details on the event.
More upcoming Rogersville events
Rogersville has several events on its calendar in the coming weeks.
This coming Saturday is the annual Of One Accord ministry Toy Run scenic motorcycle tour through Rogersville which begins and ends in Rogersville. The Toy Run raises money for the Of One Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children program.
On Saturday Oct. 2 downtown Rogersville will host Jeepfest, followed by, Heritage Days the next weekend Oct. 9-11.
Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker told the BMA last week that the annual downtown Trunk-or-Treat is still on, although that could change depending on how COVID-19 numbers fluctuate in Rogersville over the next few weeks. Because Halloween is on a Sunday, Trunk or Treat this year will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, if it isn’t canceled.
Also on the calendar is the Rogersville Christmas Parade which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.