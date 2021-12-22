Below you will find all of this year's "Letters to Santa" from local children that were submitted to the Review, and in the photo gallery are all the entries for the Rogersville Review's 2021 Christmas Photo Contest.
Dear Santa,
The two things that I really want is a Kendall Gray Survival knife and a first edition charizard please.
Love, John, age 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
My name is Lyla Mullins and I go to Rogersville City School in Rogersville, TN. I would like to say thank you for the gifts you have brought me over the years. All I want for Christmas this year is time with my mommy and daddy, a bicycle, Barbies, Barbie car, and mini brands. I live in Rogersville city.
Love, Lyla Mullins
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are your reindeer? Is it so cold? How is Mrs. Claus doing today? I want a gymnastics mat. I want a choker necklace. I want two walkie talkies so I can talk to my friends. How are your elves? What do you do up there? I like to cook a lot, and I’m going to make you some cookies. I can’t wait until Christmas Eve comes!
Love,
McKenna Kate Jackson, age 7, Rogersville City School
Atley Willis,5 years old, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a Barbie doll dreamhouse with some barbies. My barbies also need a pink car. I would like a babydoll with some diapers. Please bring Axton ninja turtles and a race car track. I love you Santa. I am going to throw food out for the reindeers.
1st Grade — Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I would like a Roblox Cube and a dirt bike. I love you Santa!
Love, Canyon Harrell
Dear Santa,
I want a pink toy cat for Christmas. I love you Santa!
Love, Emi Wilson
Dear Santa,
I want Pop Its and Barbies for Christmas. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Alexis Krajewski
Dear Santa,
I want a Nerf gun for Christmas. Thank you for bringing all of the presents.
Love, Maddox McAnally
Dear Santa,
I want a Virtual Reality set and a new jacket. I love Christmas!
Love, Easton Blair
Dear Santa,
I want Kinetic Sand and a Barbie for Christmas. I love you Santa!
Love, Sophie Floyd
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy and a cat for Christmas. I am thankful for Christmas!
Love, Paizlee Ryan
Dear Santa,
I want an Xbox and a spider plushie for Christmas. You are the nicest on Christmas.
Love, Eli Carpenter
Dear Santa,
I want a laptop with a mouse for Christmas. I would also like a Kevin Booker jersey. I will leave cookies out for you!
Love, Grayson Davenport
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL Doll and a Rainbow High Doll. I hope you have a good day!
Love, Natalie Stubblefield
Dear Santa,
I want Airpod Pros and an IPhone 14. I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Jaxson Short
Dear Santa,
I want a purple Rainbow High Doll and a Rainbow Dash Pony for Christmas. I love you Santa! You are so kind!
Love, Heather Hopson
Dear Santa,
I want a My Little Pony toy and a Minnie Mouse toy for Christmas. I love you Santa!
Love, Marisela DeJesus
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy reindeer that is a mom and a Magic Mixie for Christmas. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Anna Helms
Dear Santa,
I want an IPhone for Christmas. I would also like and LOL Doll. I will leave you cookies, milk, and carrots!
Love, Aubree Testerman
Dear Santa,
I want a bicycle and magnets for Christmas. Thank you for hard work!
Love, Karm Patel
Dear Santa,
I want a fidget box and a glittery stuffed animal for Christmas. Thank you for the gifts!
Love, Ada Ye
Dear Santa,
I want a Sunny Pony toy and a puppy for Christmas. I love you Santa!
Love, Marisol DeJesus
Dear Santa,
I want fishing stuff and a tackle box for Christmas. You are the best Santa!
Love, Roland Fender
Dear Santa,
I would like an elf on the shelf and a Barbie Camper. Thank you for my toys.
Love, Kylee Benbrook
Dear Santa
I would like a new backpack and a new water bottle. Thank you, I love you!
Love, Liam Lyons
Dear Santa,
I would like some hot wheels cars and a big car that I can drive. I hope that you have the best day of your life on Christmas this year!
Love, Azzy Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
I want a new backpack and a pretend toy elf. Thank you for my new doggy!
Love, Nora McMillan
Dear Santa,
I really want a toy helicopter that can fly and a fortnight actions figure. I really like you and your elves are silly. I wish I could touch but I can’t. I really love you though.
Love, Andrew Linkous
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask for a donkey and a new water bottle. Thank you for the best Christmas ever!
Love, Hannah Mendita
Dear Santa
I would like an elf on the shelf and a remote control car. Thank you for all the toys!
Love, Hope Bolinger
Dear Santa
I would like a backpack and a water bottle for Christmas. Thank you Santa, you are the best!
Love, Emersyn Crisp
Dear Santa,
I really want a remote control tank so bad and also a big toy tractor with a bucket on the front. Thank you Santa!
Love, Logan Jones
Dear Santa,
I would like a toddler baby doll and new shoes. I love you Santa Clause- Merry Christmas!
Love, Macie McMillan
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask for a remote control car and a Barbie doll. I hope you have a good Christmas Santa!
Love, Tinley Compton
Dear Santa,
I would like an ornament and a sleigh for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Mailén Wint
Dear Santa,
I would like a rainbow Barbie Doll and a toy elf. I love you, Santa!
Love, Anastasia Brown
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control wrecking ball and a remote control army tank. Thank you for the toys you will give me this Christmas.
Love, Sawyer Bowery
Dear Santa,
I would like to ask for a new bicycle and a nerf gun. Thank you for being so nice to me Santa!
Love, Ty Price
Dear Santa,
I want a reborn doll and a dirt bike for Christmas. I wish you a very good Christmas!
Love, Kailynce Collins
Dear Santa,
I want a plushie and a drawing set with markers. Dear Santa, I would like to meet you one day because I like Christmas!
Love, Jackson Yarber
RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a blue cat? I would also like a lot of gummies and suckers. I would also like a pink dog and a Barbie. Merry Christmas!
Aria, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
This year I want a Hot Wheels set. I would also like Bendy Toys, a Spiderman Tent, and to spend time with my family.
Zeppelin, age 5, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car and a Woody. Thanks
Dean, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I would really love Barbie and lol Dolls, and a bike. I have been really good and I can’t wait to give you cookies and milk.
Aliyah, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a motorcycle, drone, a stretch toys, a Lamborghini, trucks, and scratch.
Luke, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want Mario Odyssey. I want Mario Creeper and Sonic Toys.
Connor, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want a toy Venom for Christmas. I’ll leave you cookies and milk.
Levi, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want an airplane, a book, and car.
Grayson, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I would like a Caboodle and a Barbie Dream House for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Della, age 5, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I think I have been a pretty good boy this year. I would like to have a tablet and a VR Headset for Christmas. And also any other toys you would like to give me. Thank You, Santa. I will leave you some really good cookies and some milk. And some candy canes for your reindeer.
Neilan, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I would like dinosaurs. I would like Legos, Godzilla, King Kong, a Skull Crawler, Mecha Godzilla, Spniosaur, and Triceratop. Merry Christmas!!
Ryker, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I love you. Thank you for giving kids toys. I would like a Dirt Bike for Christmas. I want Safety Gear, too! That’s all I want for Christmas! I love you, Santa and I’ve been a good boy this year.
Kyson, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. How is the North Pole? I am excited for my elves, Tippy and Tripp to come back. I want race cars and Ninja Turtles. Bring Atley toys, too. Merry Christmas!
Axton, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I would like some dinosaurs. I can’t wait to see the reindeer and leave carrots outside.
Carson, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want to say Thank You! I want a big dinosaur, a big raptor, and a hunter that talks by itself. I want a new Buzz Lightyear and a bunch of Woodys. I want flowers for my mom, and a new phone for dad. I want Zack to have a new Fortnite Game and Zeke to have new markers. I love my dad and my mom & my brothers. Okay, I’m done…
Simon, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I would like a black race car, a dinosaur, and a new pack of colored markers for Christmas.
Jason, age 4, RCS Little Warriors Pre-K
Friends at Play Preschool
Zailee Brewer, I am 4 years old and I want a LOL doll.
Love, Zailee
Ruby Banks, I am 5 years old and I want a Barbie doll, Lego set, and a toy computer.
Love, Ruby
Meredith Trent, I am 4 years old and I want a LOL doll.
Love,Meredith
Maela Steffey, I and 5 years old and I want a slime kit, a Gabby dollhouse, a hello kitty dress.
Love, Maela
Levi Smith, I am 4 years old and I want a play car wash like at Walmart.
Love, Levi
Isaiah Duncan, I am 5 years old and I want a Flash Robot.
Love,Isaiah
Gage Bradley, I am 4 years old and I want a Lightning McQueen remote control car, a Buzz Lightyear action figure.
Love,Gage
Easton Dyer, I am 5 years old and I want a real 4 wheeler.
Love,Easton
Camdyn Mayes, I am 4 years old and I want a real kitty cat, a real dog, and a toy cat.
Love,Camdyn
Jackson McMillan, I am 4 years old and I want a Battle Godzilla.
Love, Jackson
Roman Colmanerez, I am 4 years old and I want a camera, a dinosaur, and a dragon.
Love, Roman
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a bunny, and a house for the bunny family.
Love, Anistyn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a new bicycle, a new baby doll, and a new dress.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a toy doggie and a toy kitty cat.
Love, Blair
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Minecraft game, a Mario game, and a T-Rex toy.
Love, Charley
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Buzz lightyear, a Mr. Potato Head, and all the Toy Story toys.
Love, Clayton
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dog with a bathtub and a scooter.
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Hatchimal, a princess kitchen, and an American Girl Doll.
Love, Londyn
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dinosaur, a monster truck, and a toy car.
Love, Silas
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a walkable bunny, a play doh set, and a toy cat.
Love, Spencer
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a T-Rex toy, a big alligator, and a horse.
Love, Vander
Dear Santa,
My name is Anna Arnold, and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a new stuffed animal, a big unicorn, and just everything.
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
My name is Brighton Horton, and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me more JJ toys, Barbies, Legos, and a unicorn.
Love, Brighton
Dear Santa,
My name is Ezra Parvin, and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me toys, trucks, and everything.
Love, Ezra
Dear Santa,
My name is Gavin Hawk, and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a racetrack, chainsaw, cars, baby diapers for my sister’s dolls, and a t.v. with a remote.
Love, Gavin
Dear Santa,
My name is Haven Sandefur, and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a baby doll, books, Barbies, and games.
Love, Haven
Dear Santa,
My name is Maverick Sweeney, and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a big girl bike with a doll seat, games, hair styling Barbies, and a nail styling station.
Love, Maverick
Dear Santa,
My name is Norah Toney, and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a kitchen set, Barbie dolls, playset, swing set, and just everything.
Love, Norah
Dear Santa,
My name is Phoenix Catron, and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a hover board, Spiderman, Lego set, a play dough grill set, and that’s all.
Love, Phoenix
Dear Santa,
My name is Raylan Elkins, and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a snowman, new bike, and a little bitty crab.
Love, Raylan
Dear Santa,
My name is Ross Ely, and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a reindeer, firetruck, toys, and blocks.
Love, Ross
Dear Santa,
My name is Rudy Newton, and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a big dinosaur, Nerf gun, a computer, and an umbrella.
Love, Rudy
Dear Santa,
My name is Zion Gibson, and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a train with a controller, toy swords, and nothing else.
Love, Zion
4th Grade – Rogersville City School
Jackson Davenport, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How have you been in the North Pole? I’ve been really good this year and I want 3 presents. I would like a light up keyboard for my Nintendo Switch. How is Mrs. Claus? If you’re wondering, I’m great down here in Tennessee! I also want another PS5 controller, there’s just one more thing I would like. I would like a type of phone you think I would like. Hope you have a good year.
Sincerely, Jackson
Andrew Valladares, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How have you and your wife been this year? I want a new xbox, keyboard and mouse, gaming chair, and a desk. I want some new books for my mom. I want all the dog man books and bad guys books. I want some toys for my cats like a scratch tower and a mouse that squeaks. I want some new shoes and black hoodies. I want the new Madden 22. When is my elf coming because I miss him? I hope you have a good year.
Sincerely, Andrew
Kelli Ellis, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How do you fly to every house in the world? How have you and Mrs.Claus been? I have been good this year. What I want for Christmas is my big brother Colin, a cooking play set, a paint set with an easel with paint brushes. Also, I would like my family and my friend Kyra to have a Merry Christmas. Finally, I would like a baby alive and Mini Brands. Have a Merry Christmas. Tell all the reindeer, all the elfs, and Mrs.Claus Merry Christmas.
Your Friend,
Kelli Ellis
Justice Johnson, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I have a question for you. How many presents do you have? The first thing I want is a mouth piece that says savage. Secondly, I want a black Xneith football helmet. Finally I want a xbox series x for my bedroom tv to play games upstairs. Also my aunt’s elf moved right behind me while I was on zoom! I Have another question. How are the reindeer? I also want the Tennessee Titans NFL football poster too.
Sincerely, Justice
Moreaya Galvez, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? If you could get me what I would like it would be. For others and you to have a very merry christmas! Also, to get me a few things like Mini Brands, Nutcrackers, and a Singing Snowman. Some other things I want are my friends to have a Merry Christmas and also my family. Also I’d want one of my friends to get a Boxer dog that they want. Then, I want my other friend to have a Pug and for someone I know to get the Golden Retriever. Also, for Roxy, Smokey, and my two chickens that aren’t here to have a Merry Christmas. Finally, for my elf to stay until my birthday.
Your friend, Moreaya
Jude Johnson, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are the elves doing? I bet they are working hard. What I want for christmas is a ipod touch 7gen, walkie talkie watch set, hoverboard
Go kart, 1 person cot tent. I think I have been good this year, but I have gotten mad a bunch of times. Can you say hi to the reindeer?
Sincerely, Jude
Carter Thurman, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How are you? I think I have been good this year. I want good markers and good paper so I can draw pictures. It’s fun to color at the beach. I like to draw. I also want 2K20 or 2K22 and a PS4 controller. I also want a good watch. I also want nerf guns and bullets too. I also want Maddin 2019 or 2020. I also want fidgets a lot because they are fun. I also want colored pencils that have a case. This is what I want for Christmas.
Sincerely, Carter
Ayriona Holmes, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
These are the things I want for Christmas. I want a puppy, baby yoda ,laptop,wet hair brush set. How are your elves doing? I’m really excited for Christmas. I have been waiting since Thanksgiving. I really want to try to be good at school and at home. This is how I have been doing. I have been playing with my friends. I love my new teacher Mrs. Smith. She is really nice. I don’t get mad that much anymore. I have tried to get along with my niece Adaira. I try my best to be playful. How is Rudolph doing? Is he good? I hope you get this. This is my letter to Santa.
Love Ayriona Holmes
Hunter Brown, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
This is my list to Santa. Santa, do you have fun in the North Pole with Rudolph? What do you do for fun? Do you have fun? Do you have a pet baby dog to play with or a cat or not? Is it hard to do what you do or not? Now to the list I want 1m cash money. Also I want a iphone13promax as well. P.S. Do you like cookies? I know I do. Are you real or not? No offense. This is my Christmas list goodbye.
From, Hunter James Brown
Carla Williamson, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this season? I would like to ask you for a Lol doll , a new Barbie doll, a baby alive doll and a phone. I have been good this year. I help mom around our house and listen to my teacher at school. How many elves do you have in your workshop? I hope you have a safe Christmas eve.
Laney Bradley, 9,
Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I hope you have been well. Thanks for all the gifts the past years. First, if you were wondering, I have been good this year. Second, if you want to know what I really want this year, one thing is an omg glamper, a boxer, a journal, quill and ink. Last, I would also like the kids version of hermione granger wand, a lunch box, and a harry potter cup. Have a Merry Christmas and tell the elves I want them to have a Merry Christmas!! I hope my family has a Merry Christmas and I hope my friend gets a real pug and my other friend gets what she wants.
Kyrah Shanae Pope, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
These are all the things I want for Christmas this year,but I have a question before I tell you what I want for Christmas. My question is: what are all the things in the North Pole? Now I will tell you what I want for Christmas this year.One thing I want for christmas is a hoverboard.Another thing I want for Christmas is a lot of fidgets.The next thing I want for Christmas is a giant squishmallow. Another thing I want for Christmas is some art supplies. The next thing I want for Christmas is new clothes. The last thing I want for Christmas are air max nineties.This is one reason why I deserve these things for Christmas.The reason is because I am kind, helpful, and I listen well.
Love, Kyrah Shanae Pope
Allie Bass, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? If you’re wondering, I am doing good except for when I am around my brother named Neal. We fight a lot, but sometimes we are good to each other. I want some Heelys shoes, Led lights, Figgits, Art stuff, a Horse and things to hang up in my room like posters, lights, and tassels. I also want a new pair of earrings, jewelry, makeup, sharpies, and coloring books.
Love, Allie Beth Bass
Jordan Blair, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
These are all the things I want for Christmas this year. I want a horse , deku funko pop ,ua uniform , bakugou funko pop , kirishima shirt ,urakara shirt , red hair diy ,fidgets , crossbow , husky , snow globe , wolf stuffed animal , saddle , boots, cowboy hat , horse stuffed animal , bowen arrow , computer , stormfly plush , toothless plush , hookfang plush , windshear plush, barf and blece plush , fake ax , heart necklaces, and how are your elves doing I have been good also how is Mrs.Claus doing I hope you are doing good and that’s it.
Love. Jordan
Haddley Ewing, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How have you been lately? What happened, why did my elves come on December 5? I would like to tell you what I want for Christmas. I would like a dog, a pug a real one.Also I want another pair of air pods. When you got me some they did not work. Lastly, I’d like a new baby doll. I know you have got me Boomer before but, too many memories.Thanks for making every kid happy around the world .
Sincerely, Haddley
Keithan Wheeler, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I have been really good this year. I have been washing the dishes, moping, sweeping and washing the clothes for my mom.I see you had sent your elf to my school so how are you doing?I have started playing basketball, but we have not won a game yet but we won one game. So I just wanted to tell you my Christmas list. I want a xbox series x or s and a macbook and a iphone13 and bunkbed and a new backpack. I have three more things: a bunch of poppits and a new football and new football gloves. I have two more things so my two last things are new shoes and a basketball. I have some more things so I want some bobble heads and action figures. This time I really ONLY have five more things. My five more things is a iphone 12 two and more sticker and my last things is jordans and that is all I want oh I have one more question it is what is your favorite cookies? Oh sorry I have one more a dog. That is it. So have a good Christmas.
Love, Keithan
Carson Bowles, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How have you been thank you for the presents last year. I will get your reindeer carrots. How are the elves ? How is Mrs claus? I’m very excited for christmas! How cold is it in the North Pole? How many houses do you visit a year a year? How long does it take to do it? How many cookies do you eat a year? How many carrots do your deer eat each year? Which reindeer is your favorite? How big is your belly? How old are your reindeer? How old are you? How old is your sleigh?
Sincerely, Carson James Bowles
Jason Deller, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? Do you like double or not double chocolate or sugar cookies? Your choice. First, can I have a Aphmau plushies, a drone and candy, minecraft for my nintendo, remote control car, two duck costumes and gorge glasses, and a dream mask. This is what I want for Christmas.
From, Jason
Rozali Roten, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? How are the elves? This year for
Christmas I would like to have a book. I will make sure to
leave you some cookies and milk. I hope you have a safe trip.
Love, Rozali
Ledger Rush, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Christmas present. I really liked it. How snowy is it at the North Pole? Peppermint is a good elf who never makes a mess. Santa can you please give me a coyote, bear, deer, turkey bow target? Can I have a turkey blind?
Love Ledger Rush
Leonna Barrett, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I will leave cookies and milk. I will be leaving carrots and candy for your reindeer. Jingle Bells has been good, too. As you know, I want a kitten, please. Thank you for the presents last year. I wonder how many elves you have? How much snow is there at the North Pole? How are your reindeer? Are they all right? I have two dogs and one cat. Can you please get them toys? Thank you for the toys and candy from last year. Thank you for my presents. Thank you for my pet fish.
Love, Leonna Barrett
Eli Pereira, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the ipad. How snowy is it at the North Pole?
Have you seen a polar bear? What is your favorite food?
Mine are the rolls from the cafeteria. My one wish is to see my sisters.
Love, Eli
P.S. I left the milk and cookies on the counter.
Emma Meek, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all my presents in the past. What I want for Christmas is a backpack cooler for my dad so when we go to the beach, he doesn’t have to carry it. Next, how many houses do you visit? Also I really want it to snow. Now I want a Lego mall with over 1,000 pieces. For my mom I will make her a card and be extra good. That is all for now. I hope you have an awesome Christmas!
Sincerely Emma C. Meek
Zoya Patel, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my new shoes last year. How have you and your elves been this year? How do you watch what we are doing? I also hope you and your elves and Mrs.Claus are going to have a very amazing Christmas! I also hope you like the cookies we make and the milk. I was wondering, do you still let Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer lead you sleigh? This year, my Christmas wish is a puppy and a Lego Hotel. I hope that isn’t too much to ask for this year on Christmas. Thank you for all the gifts you have gotten everybody.
Sincerely, Zoya K. Patel
Tripp Armstrong, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? Another question is, how are the elves doing this year and how are my elves doing this year? Also, I hope you like the cookies we make this year. Last, I wish you and Mrs.Claus a Merry Christmas. This year I want a magic orb ball for Christmas this year.
Merry Christmas!
Sincerely, Tripp Armstrong
Ava Gibson, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa ,
How are you? How are the elves? Thank you for helping my mom to get my ipad last year. I hope you get to my house first this year. I try to be the best person. I want Air Jordans and I want a book for Christmas. I don’t care what book. You have probably seen me read a lot. How is the North Pole? I‘ve been good this year. I’m ready for Christmas. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Ava Gibson
Ayden Allen, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
Do you know what I want because I do? I want some legos, beyblades, pokemon, drawing stuff, and a VR headset. How are the elves and Mrs.Claus? How big is Santa’s belly? How big is your house? Is your house a mansion or town? I want a pc with a farm simulator. Do you say ho ho ho? Thank you for my xbox last year. Have you seen my elf Frosty? How old are you? Can you try to get me another elf?
Love, Ayden Allen
Carter Webb, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
Have you seen Shooting Star,my elf? I want a ps5, psvr, 100,000 vbucks, and the dragon ball x 2 the game. I hope you get a new sleigh. I hope you aren’t sick. I hope you liked my letter. Thank you for the gifts from last year.
From, Carter Webb
Kasen Parvin, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How are you? All I want for Christmas is my family , call of duty warzone , my friends ,also I want a call of duty blackout game. I want to thank you for my Christmas present last year. I will give you cookies and milk , also I will give the reindeer carrots. I have been good this year . I am ready and excited for Christmas. Are you ready for Christmas? How are your elves? How are the reindeer? Are the reindeer ready for Christmas ? How many houses do you have to visit ? I love Christmas . How is Mrs. Claus ? I have one more present to ask for . May I have new shoes?
Love, Kasen Parvin
Reghan Good, 10, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
My name is Reghan and I really love Christmas. I want a laptop, toy dog, and a jacket. What is your favorite food and what is your favorite color? I hope I can talk to you soon.
Love Reghan
Charlee Arnott, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How have you and the elves been?
Also thank you for the presents. I will have you cookies and milk. Can I have a mouse, minecraft, and sims for Christmas?
Sincerely,Charlee
Bryan Salinas, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
How are you? How have the elves been? Thank you for the iphone 12 and brand new shoes. I have been good and I’ve been studying really hard. I really want the iphone 13 and new clothes. I will leave cookies and carrots. Merry Christmas!
Sincerely, Bryan
John Horner, 9, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
Have your elves been really good? Also, I want to have some beyblades and bakugan.
Thank you for the gifts from past years! I hope you’re doing well in the North Pole. I was
really good at school by getting good grades. At home I was good by taking my medicine.
Sincerely, John Horner.
Addilyn Rutledge, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
This is something I want for Christmas. What is it like in the North Pole? The First, thing I really want is some makeup. The Second, thing is some face product’s. The Next thing is an iPhone 13.The Next thing is a nail kite. The Next thing is a laptop and I really want it to be pink on the outside. The Next thing is a cat. The Next thing is it to snow this year. The Next thing I really want for Christmas is Rebecca hoodie. The Next thing is some more shoes. The Last, thing is for my elf to come cabin with me. This is all I want for Christmas
Love, Addy
Tyler Drinnon, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
These are things I want for Christmas. First, I have really been wanting some new games for my Xbox. Second, I have been wanting a pc and games for It. Third, I want is some money for my oculus to by games. Then, I want Pokémon cards and Pokémon packs and Japanese packs.Then.I want games for my Nintendo switch. Then I want a bb gun. Can I get these things this year?
Love, Tyler
Ramey Wilt, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, a quad, a phone, and a gun. Have I been good?
From Ramey
Ben Flores, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Here are some things I want this year. I want a pack of Pokémon cards, anime action figures, Naruto headband, Pokémon plushy, Japanese Pokémon cards, Nintendo switch games, drawing supplies, and Pokémon toys.
Do you think I will get these things?
From Ben
Ariyanna Dennis, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I know I have already wrote a letter but there doing it in my ELA class so on this letter I am going to ask questions. First question is do you just make toys or do you make stuff like laptops, phones, and more things like that? The second question is did Mrs. Claus have magic when you married her? Last question is, is Sparkles (my elf) a builder elf? Those are all my questions. I hope you enjoy reading this.
Love, Ariyanna
Easton Arnott, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
Here is some stuff I want this year. First, I would like a Harry Potter wand. Next, I would like a squish mallow. Last, I would like a puppy. I would like to know if any of the elves stay at the North Pole? These are some things I would like for Christmas.
By, Easton Arnott
Alex Dykes, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
These are things I want for Christmas. Also I’ve been good all year. For Christmas I want more lizards and I want a steering wheel for an Xbox. This is all I want for Christmas. How have you been?
Love, Alex
Nyura Gruszecki, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good this year. You can surprise me with anything.
Love, Nyura
Alma Baumbach, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I have been ok this year because I’m a perfect angel and I’m the favorite child but my 3 year old sister hasn’t. The first thing I want for Christmas is a new 3 year old sister. Also I have a question. What is the North Pole like in summer? Does the weather change or does it stay cold all year? Another question where do all the elves sleep since there’s like millions? Another thing I want for Christmas is a puppy, a camera, squish mellows, and money. I want Reese’s peanut butter cups that I don’t have to share. Ok that’s all bye.
Cali Warner, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I have not been too good this year and I am trying to sorry if I have Not but these are some that I want.First i would like a dog, computer And led lights also I have a phone and it misses up a lot so can I have A new phone. Second, I want to move to my step dad’s house. Also Also I was wondering how do you fly all over the world so fast? Forth, I also would like a stand .Lastly, I want my family to be happy. These are some that I want for Christmas.
Love, Cali
Christopher Mosley, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I wish to receive everything I ever wanted. I have a question for you. Can you do that? So that’s all…..thanks!
Love, Christopher
p.s. I’ve been AMAZING!
Alyssa Wilder, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
I hope you see this i’ve tried being good this year .Can you get me some of this in my stocking-arons putty , pop tubes , marble mesh , micro squish mellow . Please for my gifts fruit needoh 2 color changing nedoh 3 hard shell pop,it also a whale pop it and a dimple digit and to simple dimples one black and white and one normal . I would want a tangle fidget toy then a normal shaped dimple then a butterfly. Unicorn and dinosaur more for my stocking again fidget pad, fidget cube one last thing an infinity cube . I have a question: how do you and the reindeer stay in the sky for so long ? I would be really happy if you could get me this stuff.
Love, Alyssa
Rhealyn Steele, Rogersville City School
Dear Santa,
These are the things I want for Christmas this year. First, I want a new iPhone 12 pro max or any iPhone. Second, I want new Nike shoes. Third, I want jumbo pop it. Fourth, I want a snow suit, fifth, I want a laptop, sixth, Rebecca hoodie .seventh, Robux . Eighth , A phone case that glows in the dark .Ninth , A hover board . tenth , a puppy . These are the things I want for Christmas. Does the elfs take baths?
Love, Rhealyn
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of lol Doll’s, I want 3 Barbie lol doll’s, 3 Big lol Doll’s, lol doll glamper, lol Doll car, and what ever else you want to give me. By HoHoHo
Love, Julie Begley