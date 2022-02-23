An elderly Hawkins County man told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office last week he was scammed out of more than $40,000 after being told he’d won a “senior citizen raffle” valued at $2.4 million.
The 70-year-old man reported to the HCSO in Feb. 14 that on Feb. 14 he received a call from a man identifying himself as “David Anderson” who was notifying him he’d won the raffle.
The victim was told he needed to send in Visa gift card to cover the fees associated with collecting his winnings.
The victim was later contacted by a man calling himself Phillip Moss who claimed he too was from the company distributing raffle prize winnings.
A third man calling himself Mario Johnson then called and said he too required fees to release the raffle winnings, and gave the victims two routing numbers for a bank in Mirimar, Fla.
Deputy Jesse Harell said the victim reported that he’d sent in more than $40,000 in gift cards and money wire transfers to the Mirimar, Fla. bank account.
The victim stated that the raffle prize representatives called him back the morning of Feb. 14 seeking more money, at which point he realized he was being scammed.