“What if there was a home?”
Isaiah 117 House founder Ronda Paulson said this is the question that continuously ran through her mind as she grappled with a desire to help children in foster care.
“What if, when a child is going through the most traumatic day of their life, they don’t go to a cubicle or a conference room but they go to a home instead,” Paulson asked.
Paulson began asking this question in 2015 when she and her family fostered a child and experienced firsthand the traumatic experience many foster children go through as they transition into foster care placement.
Through this experience, she learned that children who are removed from their home and placed into foster care often have nowhere to go while they are awaiting placement. As a result, some children arrive at their local DCS (Department of Child Services) office with nothing but a trash bag full of possessions and must sleep on the office floor while they wait.
What began as Paulson’s local project has expanded into numerous counties around Tennessee as well as Virginia, Texas, Indiana, Florida and Georgia.
Nearly every county neighboring Hawkins and Hancock Counties already has a branch of Isaiah 117 House.
“When you look at a map of Isaiah 117 Houses in the state, there is a wave of red going across Northeast Tennessee because we mark our locations with red hearts,” Paulson said. “There is just one little naked section called Hawkins and Hancock Counties.”
However, local Expansion Coordinator Alison Osborne is working to fill that empty space.
“About two years ago, I started praying that God would open the door and show me where he wanted to use me in ministry,” Osborne said at the May 22 kickoff event. In June of last year, a friend of Osborne’s suggested that Osborne get involved with bringing a branch of Isaiah 117 House to the Hawkins and Hancock Co. areas.
Osborne organized a core expansion team, and the May 22 kickoff event at Rogersville Middle School served as ‘day one’ of the expansion effort.
What is an Isaiah 117 House?
As Paulson experienced firsthand when she began fostering 9-month-old Isaiah, foster homes are often in short supply.
Sadly, this results in children sometimes waiting hours, days, or even weeks for placements. At the time of the event, Paulson said there was a sibling group in the Sullivan County home who have been waiting there for nearly three weeks.
She also noted that DCS workers are not to blame for the problems within the system.
“We don’t come to town because the department isn’t doing their job,” Paulson said. “We come to town because the department couldn’t possibly do the job they are being asked to do.”
An Isaiah 117 House serves as a comfortable, homey location where the child and case worker can await placement. There are offices for the case worker, beds for the children, clean showers, any necessary personal hygiene supplies and plenty of food for everyone. They also often supply the foster family with clothing and personal hygiene items to care for the foster child so the family doesn’t have to spend their own money.
These houses are staffed by 40 volunteers whose only job is to love on and care for the child while the case worker locates a foster placement. Every volunteer is vetted through a state background check and is trained in trauma-informed care.
These volunteers sign up to be on call to work at the Isaiah 117 House when a child needs to stay there.
“I was met with love”
“When I got to the Isaiah House, I was met at the door with love,” said 17-year-old Arizona Henderson, who spoke to the gathered crowd in the Rogersville Middle School auditorium.
Henderson stayed in an Isaiah 117 House at the age of 15 as she awaited a foster home placement.
“During the storm I was in, I wholeheartedly believe that God allowed me to cross paths with Isaiah House.”
Henderson said she began to feel at home at the Isaiah 117 House when workers offered her a meal, new clothes, personal hygiene items, and a clean bed to sleep in.
“I got to take a shower and lay in bed, and I was overwhelmed with joy,” she said. “I only had three pairs of clothes to my name when I walked in. When I left for my respite placement, I had more than I had had in my lifetime.”
Henderson was later placed with a home that did not work out, and she told the gathered crowd that this experience left her feeling hopeless once again. The only light during this dark time was the fact that she got to wait at Isaiah 117 House again.
“The Isaiah House is a blessing– not only to me, but to every kid that walks through the red door,” she said. “It isn’t a permanent placement, but it always feels like home when you walk in.”
After three additional placements, Henderson was finally placed with Shawn and Laura Gilliam where she has found a loving home and family.
What are the next steps?
There is currently no official location picked out for the Hawkins/Hancock Isaiah 117 House.
As the next step towards expansion, Paulson, Osborne and the expansion team will speak before local churches and community organizations to spread the word.
“We want to talk to anyone who will listen,” Paulson said. “What we have learned through 32 times is that, when you create that awareness, people usually step up.”
For example, many of the Isaiah 117 Houses have been donated to the organization from people in the community or built through monetary or labor donations. In addition, the organization always works to raise $75,000 towards the house.
“Every time so far, God has taken that and multiplied it to make the house a reality,” Paulson said.
They also plan to work closely with the local DCS offices to determine a location for the house that will work well for them.
How can I get involved?
The first official expansion committee meeting will take place on June 12 at 4 p.m. at East Rogersville Baptist Church. The committee will then meet monthly at the same location.
Anyone who is interested in participating is encouraged to attend the meeting.
Any local organizations interested in participating with the Isaiah 117 House or organizing a question-and-answer session with the expansion team are encouraged to reach out to Osborne at alison.osborne@isaiah117house.com.
Additionally, Osborne noted that Isaiah 117 House volunteers have begun a tradition of setting their alarms to 1:17 p.m. each day to pray over the organization, volunteers, children in DCS custody, caseworkers, foster families and biological families. Anyone interested in supporting the organization is encouraged to join in this tradition.
For ways to donate, readers can visit isaiah117house.com/donate and choose “Hawkins/Hancock Counties” from the drop-down menu.