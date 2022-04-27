I have lived in Rogersville for 14 years. I am just outside of town in the outskirts but Rogersville is my mailing address.
I drive past the Quality Inn on 11W almost every day and I continuously wonder why the graffiti on the cement wall just below the Quality Inn and across the street, has never been painted over. It has been there at least as long as I have lived here.
I called Town Hall last week and spoke to a gal there and explained to her that if given the supplies, I would be more than happy to do the work and paint over the hideous graffiti.
I told her I have some folks that would be more than willing to help as well.
I am a former Phoenix Police Officer and have seen my fair share of graffiti. It is an eyesore but in some cases, it is very easy to cover up.
We have such a beautiful little town and I hate seeing the massive amount of litter along our roadways and anything else that makes this town less appealing.
Many folks who are visiting the area stay at that inn and many drive by that wall on their way into town. I hate that this graffiti is still there because I don’t understand the reason it hasn’t been cleaned up.
The woman I spoke to on the phone didn’t particularly seem all that interested in what I had to say, unfortunately. She said she would take down my information so someone could return my call. I never received a callback.
I am so disgusted with the litter and have tried countless times to get help from the several litter organizations in the state but with no avail. I don’t understand why I am being ignored by these organizations but I have been. I would love to be involved in education within the schools regarding the importance of NOT littering. I have offered my help but these organizations don’t seem interested. Is it because Hawkins County is so small?
Why hasn’t the graffiti been covered up? Again, if supplies are provided, I will do the work.
If there are folks out there who are willing to help, or know of folks who would like to help out, please email me.
My main concentration at this point will be covering up the graffiti on the two walls by the Quality Inn. I don’t know exactly what the work will entail, but suggestions are very welcomed!
My email address is: fanofga96@gmail.com
Michelle Carlton, Rogersville