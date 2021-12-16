The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently considered lowering the speed limit on the portion of Main Street in front of City Hall as well as implementing some traffic control measures on Hammond Avenue, which intersects with Main Street and runs next to City Hall.
The board was expected to vote on an ordinance for each matter at the Dec. 16 meeting, which took place after the Review’s Weekend Edition deadline. An updated article on the discussion and vote will be featured in the Review’s Dec. 22 Midweek edition.
The portion of Main Street in question currently has a speed limit of 30 mph, but the ordinance would drop the speed limit to 15 mph beginning at the intersection of Hammond Avenue and Main Street and extending for 550 feet in the direction of Independence Avenue.
This ordinance would also implement a $140 fine for each violation.
At the Dec. 2 board workshop, Alderman Jim Gilliam also proposed having a full board discussion about traffic control measures on Hammond Avenue.
He suggested adding rumble strips or speed bumps on portions of Hammond Ave. to encourage drivers to reduce their speed.
Both he and Mayor Pat Stilwell described dangerous encounters with vehicles that were far exceeding the posted speed limit.
City participates in home rebuilding program
Additionally, the town is participating in a First Tennessee Development District’s THDA (Tennessee Housing Development Agency) grant program to remodel two to three homes in the community.
The town has participated in this program for the past few years.
City Manager Mike Housewright told the board at their Dec. 2 workshop that the town received a $14,500 grant for this purpose that the town then pays to the company remodeling the home.
The first home to receive a facelift is located on Inca Drive, which runs parallel to Main Street and behind the Rub-a-Dub car wash.
Covid relief funds to be used for sewer repair
The town also received $800,000 from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Local Relief, which will go into the Sewer Department budget to be used towards repairs for the failing municipal sewer system. Each municipality received half of their allocated ARPA funds this year and will receive the other half next year. Housewright noted that this second allotment of approximately $800,000 will also go towards sewer repairs.
“Those ARPA funds have a lot of strings attached, but one of the projects you can use it for virtually string-free is sewer and water infrastructure upgrades,” Housewright said. “That’s what we need most desperately.”
After hearing from engineer Dean Helstrom of Vaughan and Melton at their July meeting, the board authorized the firm to begin the first Phase of a 20-year plan to repair the town’s ailing sewer plant.
The first phase, which could take up to three years to complete, is broken down into two parts with phase 1a estimated to cost $1.9 million and phase 2a $3.5 million. The total 20-year plan is estimated to cost $17 million.
Phase 1a will include Headworks (mechanical screen and compactor, piping and valves); Anoxic Basins (Primary Clarifier Retrofit) mixers and controls; Sanitary Sewer GIS Map; Site Work grading; concrete demolition/tank cleaning; electrical; metal fabrication; and painting.
Housewright told the board on Dec. 2 that the engineering firm is currently finishing up the design for phase 1a, and the project should be able to go to bid by around March of 2022.