While the Hawkins County Courthouse War Memorial remembers Hawkins County’s fallen soldiers with names carved into stone, a new memorial at Crockett Spring Park serves to honor those fallen who remain nameless.
A large crowd showed up at Crockett Spring Park Monday morning to help dedicate the new “Never Forget Garden” monument to the Unknown Soldier.
The event was held an hour before Rogersville’s annual downtown Memorial Day Service.
Late last year Cherokee High School graduate and Army veteran James Victor Livingston offered to contribute a “Never Forget Garden” monument to Rogersville for installation of a local memorial to the Unknown Soldier.
Livingston is a native of Bulls Gap and joined the Army after graduating from Cherokee in 1992. He served as Relief Commander at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery from 1999-2001.
Livingston said the idea of the Never Forget Garden was established in 2018 by the Society of the Honor Guard for the Unknown Soldier to commemorate the centennial of the WWI unknown at Arlington Cemetery on Nov. 11, 2021.
“The Never Forget Garden and these markers were designated to remember and honor those sacrifices that have been made for our country,” Livingston said during Monday’s dedication ceremony. “It is also a place to teach, and to reflect on the service of those who came before us. This Never Forget Garden will provide an expression that I believe resides in the heart of everyone here today. I will never forget you.”
Livingston noted that tomb guards at Arlington National Cemetery have a saying, that “Soldier never die until they are forgotten. The Tomb Guard never forgets.”
The quote at the end of the Never Forget Garden plaque is from the Declaration of Independence.
It states: Here we renew our mutual pledge to support them with “Our Lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
“It is tied to America’s sacred duty to never, ever forget,” Livingston said. “It's the very name of the garden. Never forget. I am in it with you. The Declaration is a document that speaks to what we fought for, and why men and women still come forward today to defend what defines us as Americans.”
Livingston said there are four things that are vital to our nation’s prosperity.
1. The lessons of our great country’s history, good and bad.
2. The enforcement of justice and law and order.
3. Our freedom to pray and worship our God.
4. To always remember the courage and sacrifices of those fallen soldiers.
At the end of his presentation Livingston asked for a round of applause for Danny Brooks and Melissa Nelson who he described as the driving force behind the creation of the Never Forget Garden.
Nelson, who is director of the Rogersville Heritage Association, noted that thew plants were chosen by Brooks who studied the flower and tree symbolism.
The white roses stand for purity and innocence; the red roses stand for courage and love; the Laurel stand for victory; the rosemary stand for remembrance; the crepe myrtle stands for love and good fortune; and the Peony stands for honor, bravery and resilience.
A video of the entire dedication ceremony can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com