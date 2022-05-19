Hawkins County’s Unified Flag Football team will be able to compete the Special Olympics USA Games next month in Orlando thanks to a donation from the Knights of Columbus council in Farragut.
Wednesday morning Walter Hanson and William Twohig from Farragut’s Ted H. Denning Jr. Knights of Columbus Council 8781 visited Volunteer High School to present a check for $7,777 to Hawkins County Special Olympics area coordinator Christy Thacker.
That donation will cover the cost of sending the 10-member Hawkins County Unified Flag Football team to represent Tennessee in the Special Olympics USA Games at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
Hanson said his organization contacted the Special Olympics and asked how they could help athletes in East Tennessee.
They learned that Hawkins County had an outstanding flag football team that had earned place in the USA games, but they were struggling to raise the money.
“We said, maybe our dollars will count more by going there,” Hanson told the Review Wednesday. “So, we’ve been doing fundraising for a good while, and we had a number of checks to deposit. Low and behold, when we added them up it came out to lucky sevens — $7,777. No rhyme or reason. We wanted to come up and make sure it got to the right people, and meet some of the special people we’re sending down to Orlando.”
Thacker, who is also the team coach said this was the biggest donation ever to Hawkins County Special Olympics, and without that check from the Farragut Knights the team would not be able to go.
“This is amazing,” Thacker said. “We appreciate it so, so much. Without the Knights of Columbus our kids wouldn’t have these opportunities.”
Hawkins County has had a flag football team since Special Olympics began locally, and Thacker said they’ve been getting better every year.
At the state Special Olympics this year the Hawkins County finished second in Flag Football. The rules say that the first and second place teams are eligible for a drawing, and in that drawing the Hawins County team was chosen to compete in the USA games.
The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are scheduled for June 5-12, and will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean and 125,000 spectators. Special Olympics athletes display remarkable abilities not only on the field, but in all areas of life.
Among those athletes is Volunteer High School senior Lindsey Trent who plays center and running back for the Hawkins County team.
Trent, who is the only high school student on the team, said her plan is to bring home a Gold Medal.
“I’m excited,” Trent said.
The Hawkins County Unified Flag Football Team roster includes Scottie Smith, Jacob Haynes, Robert Miller, Joe Watterson, Evan Berry, Janie Alton, Lindsey Trent, Clint Barrett, Ali Thacker, Katie Jones, assistant coach Kelly Middleton, and coach Christy Thacker
The public is invited to attend a “send off” party for the team on May 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hawkins County Cattlemen’s Association building which is located on Stanley Valley Road near the Highway 11-W intersection on the east end of Rogersville.