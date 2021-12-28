There is always expectation when crossing any unknown threshold. Whether it is a house you have never entered, a town, city or state you have never visited, or the beginning of a year, you have expectations, and my prayer would be that your expectations are good and hopeful in 2022.
Many of us have experienced struggle, pain and loss in 2020 and 2021. Our lives have been interrupted. Whether we are students in school or adults with career occupations, everything around us has suddenly changed. What do we do? How do we handle it? We all ask possibly with anxiousness, wonder what 2022 will hold?
There is already a new term we are hearing, Omicron, a variant of COVID that is new. It is so easy to be faced with new anxiousness instead of faith during a time like this.
How are we supposed to respond, you might think? No I’m not suggesting anyone be careless. I am suggesting though that part of you that lets fear or anxiousness creep in or you find yourself speaking words of doom and gloom, that part in you be replaced by faith.
Our faith can be in God’s love but also His protection. Many might say, I don’t have that kind of faith. Let me briefly share something that might help. I got hung up once studying about Enoch. He’s a man that is only briefly mentioned in scripture. In Genesis, he is mentioned as someone that walked with God and his relationship was so close God took him to heaven without seeing death.
The other account is in Hebrews 11, the great faith chapter. All of us agree, we might not compare to these great men of faith. The writer of Hebrews says, by faith Enoch was translated.
I don’t know about you, but this is a night and day difference. I ask God is it relationship or some great unattainable faith Enoch was translated? God answered me this way. “Do you ever see miracles in Of One Accord ministry?” My answer, “yes all the time, but they have come through struggles, fasting and much prayer.”
When uncertain how to respond to uncertainties in Of One Accord, we have to hold on to God with everything in us and He comes through with miracles. We actually see miracles so often now; it becomes easy to take them for granted.
Then God said, “But in that struggle hasn’t it been relationship”. “Yes”, was my reply. Through the years the Lord has allowed an intimate relationship out of which we just expect Him to step in and answer prayer.
Our Father God can do anything. Nothing is impossible to Him. Yet when challenges arise, nobody sees the tears, the sleepless nights, the fasting, or the 3am prayers.
Then God said to me, “Does anybody say you are a man of faith?” The answer again is, “yes, people that don’t know me. They don’t see the struggle but think I must have some great degree of faith. People like me are literally afraid of the title faith. We just want people to know that out of intimate relationship God can do anything for His children.
God then reminded me, that was the difference in the writer of Genesis and the writer of Hebrews. It’s simply perspective.
If readers out there can simply pull out an old Bible study, “Experiencing God”, during these long dark days, turn off TV and spend time building relationship, you might find in months ahead, people see you different than you see yourself. As God begins greater interaction in your life, you will have greater joy, expectancy, and confidence in God your Father. Miracles will begin happening.