In his second evaluation since assuming the Director of Schools position in January of 2019, Matt Hixson scored a 4.4 out of 5.0.
At their Aug. 5 Board of Education meeting, the board discussed and unanimously accepted the evaluation, with both the evaluation developer Dr. Lyle Ailshie, who is the former superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, and the board speaking highly of Hixson.
“There is clear evidence that Mr. Hixson is providing excellent leadership for the school district,” Ailshie said. “I can't say that any stronger. While there is always room for growth and there always will...the evidence supports the fact that Mr. Hixson is doing a very good job.”
“I hope and pray that I never have to be evaluated like this because I’d never come out like our director has,” Board Chairman Chris Christian said. “This evaluation is very thorough, unbiased, and it shows what our director truly is.”
Though the board alone gave Hixson an evaluation in August of 2020 where he received a 10.9 out of 12, this evaluation was professionally conducted and involved surveys of employees from all across the school system.
About the evaluation
To arrive at the Director’s score, the evaluation was broken into 6 categories of surveys: the board of education, central office supervisor, principals, teachers, parents and community members. Each of these surveys measured board relationship, communication, leadership, instruction, innovation, and personal characteristics.
Additionally, Alshie conducted a number of one-on-one interviews and sat in on several board and central office meetings.
Hixson scored a 4.5 out of 5 from the overall board’s survey. This was broken down to an overall score of 4.5 in board relationship, a 4.5 in communication, a 4.6 in leadership, a 4.6 in instruction, a 4.3 in innovation and a 4.5 in personal characteristics.
The entire survey of the board asked a total of 58 questions, and he received a 4.0 or above in 56 of them.
His highest scoring category was a 4.9 in the category that measured whether or not “accomplishments of schools and individuals are recognized.”
His lowest scoring category from this survey was a 3.1 when board members were asked whether or not “there is an open and positive relationship between the Director of Schools and each board member.”
His second lowest score was a 3.9 in the category that measured whether or not “a culture of empowerment is fostered instead of a culture of compliance.”
He received an overall score of 4.5 from the central office supervisor survey, a 4.1 from the teacher survey, a 4.0 from the parent survey and a 4.8 from the community survey.
“He is a man of integrity”
At the end of the survey, respondents were given an opportunity to add any desired comments. A sampling of these comments include:
“Mr. Hixson is a professional at all times. He is a man of integrity, and it shows in everything he does.”
“Communication has greatly increased since Mr. Hixson has been superintendent. His desire for transparency is obvious.”
“This is the first time in my career at Hawkins Co. Schools that I feel of what is going on in the system.”
“The future is being mapped and planned out in a way that I have not witnessed in my 52 years of being a Hawkins Co. resident.”
Ailshie also told the board that a high percentage of the positive comments were made about the new weekly update to staff and parents that Hixson began. He also noted that, through his interviews with board members and staff, many spoke highly of the new Strategic Plan developed for 2021-2026.
“As a board, you should be very pleased that the Strategic Plan was actually mentioned as much as it was,” Ailshie said. “A lot of people in your system brought that up, so there had to have been conversations about it.”
He explained that he even witnessed Hixson incorporate this into the yearly goals discussed at a Principal’s meeting.
“Too often, plans can be developed and put on a shelf, so you should be pleased as a board,” he said.
Ailshie went on to point out that the theme of Hixson as a strong instructional leader can be seen across different pieces of the data he collected.
The only negative comments addressed the director and board relationship and shortage of substitute teachers in the system.
One comment read, “Overall, the board and Mr. Hixson share common ground and goals; however, it is strikingly obvious during meetings that there are individual board members who have personal agendas that control their actions and break down the unity between the Director of Schools and the board as a whole.”
Areas for growth
Within his recommendations, Ailshie began by explaining that, though it was apparent that communication between the Director and the staff and community have improved under Hixson’s leadership, he felt that the system could use this form of communication to convey additional information.
He also noted that, “Hixson demonstrates a desire to gain insight and feedback, but decision-making should be independent and decisive especially when addressing difficult situations.
He later went on to write, “Hixson should not feel pressured to make decisions too quickly.”
“Maybe it’s just a growth in him communicating a little bit more about how he’s making those decisions,” Ailshie said. “He may be making most of those that same way because of his personality. He’s a low-key kind of guy and handles people well. He may be being decisive and people just don’t always recognize it.”
Some other notable recommendations from Ailshie included:
- Regularly monitor school and staff adherence to the strategic plan
- Hixson should individually meet with each principal once a year in addition to the principal’s observation
- Ongoing efforts are needed to provide timely and complete information for board members
- Hixson should allocate appropriate time to make regular school visits and take advantage of the time to converse with teachers
- A continued commitment to building maintenance is needed.